PUBLIC NOTICE - Update on LaSalle Causeway closure: Repair work timeline

KINGSTON, ON, May 3, 2024 /CNW/ - Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) would like to provide an update on the LaSalle Causeway closure, following the public notices issued on April 2, April 4, April 12 and April 22.

The first phase of work, which involves strengthening various elements of the bridge and completing essential contractual work to prepare for the repairs, is currently underway. Once this work is completed, the second phase will begin. It will focus on repairing the damage to the diagonal steel element and further strengthening the structure. Successful repair work will enable the resumption of pedestrian, cyclist, vehicle and marine traffic. PSPC currently estimates that these repairs will take 8 to 10 weeks. This timeline is subject to change should unforeseen issues be uncovered during the repair work.

As the repair work progresses, PSPC is exploring other options to enable the resumption of pedestrian, cyclist, vehicle and marine traffic.

The health and safety of the travelling public on the LaSalle Causeway is of paramount importance to the department.

PSPC is committed to providing more information as it becomes available and encourages users to consult its public notices and social media channels for updates.

Information

Real Property Services

Public Services and Procurement Canada

Contact Real Property Services

Follow us on Twitter

Follow us on Facebook

SOURCE Public Services and Procurement Canada