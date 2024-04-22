KINGSTON, ON, April 22, 2024 /CNW/ - Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) would like to provide an update on the LaSalle Causeway closure, following the public notices issued on April 2, April 4 and April 12.

PSPC and its dedicated team of specialized engineers and contractors have begun work on the repairs for the Bascule Bridge through a phased approach.

The first phase involves strengthening various elements of the bridge and completing key existing contract work to prepare for repairing the damaged element. This phase is ongoing and essential to ensure safe access for the heavy equipment needed for the final repairs. It will also support the temporary loading during the repair work.

The second phase will involve repairing the damage suffered on the diagonal steel element, and then strengthening it.

PSPC continues to explore options to resume safe pedestrian access to the bridge while work is ongoing.

Although timelines to complete repairs remain unknown, our teams continue to work diligently to reopen the bridge as soon as possible. Timelines, once known, will be communicated in a future public notice.

The health and safety of the travelling public on the LaSalle Causeway is of utmost importance to PSPC. PSPC continues to work in close collaboration with the City of Kingston to minimize and mitigate traffic impacts to residents.

PSPC is committed to providing more information as it becomes available and encourages users to consult its public notices and social media channels for updates.

