KINGSTON, ON, July 3, 2024 /CNW/ - Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) would like to provide an update on the LaSalle Causeway closure, following the most recent public notices issued on June 4, 5 and 20.

On June 20, 2024, PSPC issued a public notice indicating that the LaSalle Causeway was fully open for marine navigation. With the navigation channel now open, PSPC is currently focusing efforts on completing analysis and developing options to reinstate access for vehicles, cyclists and pedestrians through a temporary bridge solution.

PSPC appreciates the impacts of the closure of the LaSalle Causeway to vehicular traffic. These impacts include restricted access to downtown Kingston, and broader commuting delays that will be further exacerbated in the late summer and early fall.

In collaboration with the City of Kingston, PSPC is actively evaluating options to reinstate vehicular and pedestrian traffic, while continuing to accommodate marine traffic. The chosen solution and associated timelines, once determined, will be communicated in a future public notice.

In the interim, PSPC expects that the marine navigation channel will remain open to marine traffic. This is subject to any required works on the existing structure that may necessitate a temporary closure, in which case a public notice will be issued in advance to advise the public.

PSPC remains committed to protecting the safety of Canadians through ongoing investments in its infrastructure. More information will be shared as it becomes available. We encourage users to consult our public notices and social media channels for updates.

SOURCE Public Services and Procurement Canada

Information: Real Property Services, Public Services and Procurement Canada, https://www.tpsgc-pwgsc.gc.ca/biens-property/cn-bn-pp-eng.html