WINNIPEG, MB, April 23, 2021 /CNW/ - Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) wishes to advise users of the closure of the west side quay wall at the St. Andrews Lock and Dam facility at Lockport. The quay wall is undergoing analysis and investigation for upcoming rehabilitation work to the area and will be closed to the public until further notice. The rehabilitation project is anticipated to begin in the fall of 2022.

Any vessels transiting the locks will continue to be able to do so, however vessels will not be able to tie off to the lower quay wall during this period.

PSPC encourages users to exercise caution when travelling through the St. Andrews Lock and Dam and thanks them for their patience.

SOURCE Public Services and Procurement Canada

For further information: Media Relations, Public Services and Procurement Canada, [email protected]; Real Property, Public Services and Procurement Canada, [email protected]

