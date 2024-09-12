PUBLIC NOTICE - LaSalle Causeway: Installation of temporary modular bridge

KINGSTON, ON, Sept. 12, 2024 /CNW/ - Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) would like to provide an update on the LaSalle Causeway, following the most recent public notices issued on June 5 and 20 , and July 3 and 19.

The preparatory work for the installation of a temporary modular bridge by PSPC's contractor, Priestly Demolition, is currently underway.

On September 19, the main marine navigation channel will close for the installation of the temporary modular bridge, which will be completed and operational for vehicles, cyclists and pedestrians by September 30.

The main marine navigation channel is scheduled to reopen to marine traffic on 2 occasions in 2024:

Tuesday, October 15, 2024 , from approximately 12 to 9 pm (ET)

, from approximately Saturday, November 16, 2024 , from approximately 12 to 9 pm (ET)

During these periods, the temporary bridge will be removed, allowing unrestricted marine traffic. Land traffic (vehicles, cyclists and pedestrians) will be interrupted and public notices will be issued in advance to advise the public accordingly.

Further information on the temporary bridge can be found on our LaSalle Causeway project page.

PSPC will begin consultations with various stakeholders, including the City of Kingston, the marine industry and other federal departments, to determine the frequency and schedule of marine access periods. These periods will be for the 2025 navigation season and beyond, including the intent to allow access in early May 2025, for the start of the marine season.

The temporary modular bridge is expected to be in place until the construction of a permanent replacement bridge is complete.

PSPC remains committed to protecting the safety of Canadians through ongoing investments in its infrastructure. More information will be shared as it becomes available. We encourage users to consult our public notices and social media channels for updates.

Information: Real Property Services, Public Services and Procurement Canada, Contact Real Property Services (https://www.tpsgc-pwgsc.gc.ca/biens-property/cn-bn-pp-eng.html)