PUBLIC NOTICE - Lane closures and reductions around Chaudière Crossing

Public Services and Procurement Canada

Jul 04, 2024, 14:33 ET

GATINEAU, QC, July 4, 2024 /CNW/ - Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) wishes to advise motorists that there will be lane closures and reductions around the Chaudière Crossing to accommodate Ottawa Bluesfest. Please see below for more details:

  • Thursday, July 4, to Sunday, July 14 (except Monday, July 8), from 5 to 11:59 pmBooth Street will be fully closed between Albert Street and Wellington Street.
Chaudière Crossing (CNW Group/Public Services and Procurement Canada)
Ottawa Police Services will be present to direct traffic. Motorists are advised to plan ahead for potential delays. 

PSPC encourages users to exercise caution when travelling on the crossing and thanks them for their patience.

For more information, please contact James MacFarlane, Coordinator, Traffic Management for Events at the City of Ottawa, at [email protected].

