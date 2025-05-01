News provided byPublic Services and Procurement Canada
May 01, 2025, 13:30 ET
GATINEAU, QC, May 1, 2025 /CNW/ - Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) wishes to advise motorists that there will be a full closure of the Chaudière Crossing to accommodate the CN Cycle for CHEO during the following period:
- Sunday, May 4, from 8 am to 2 pm
The crossing will be closed in both directions, and only local traffic will have access, from Alexandre-Taché Boulevard to Wellington Street.
During this period, access for pedestrians and cyclists, as well as public transit (STO and OC Transpo), will be permitted in both directions.
Cyclists are encouraged to dismount their bicycles when crossing the bridge.
PSPC encourages users to exercise caution when travelling on the crossing and thanks them for their patience.
SOURCE Public Services and Procurement Canada
Information: Real Property Services, Public Services and Procurement Canada, Contact Real Property Services (https://www.tpsgc-pwgsc.gc.ca/biens-property/cn-bn-pp-eng.html)
