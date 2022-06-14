KINGSTON, ON, June 14, 2022 /CNW/ - Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) wishes to advise motorists of an update regarding the alternating lane closure on the LaSalle Causeway for repair work. There is a delay in the completion of the project due to concrete and asphalt suppliers experiencing strikes at their facilities as part of the Ontario-wide strike action in the construction industry. Due to this delay, the lane closure is being extended to the following date:

Friday, June 24

There will be 2 flagpersons on site to direct traffic during rush hour, as well as a temporary sidewalk detour to ensure access to pedestrians and cyclists.

PSPC will continue to provide stakeholders and the public with updates regarding the ongoing work on the LaSalle Causeway.

PSPC encourages users to exercise caution when travelling on the bridge and thanks them for their patience.

