OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 17, 2021 /CNW/ - The funding application period for the upcoming comment period on the draft updated cooperation agreement between Canada and Ontario is now open.

This funding is intended to help individuals and groups review the draft updated cooperation agreement between the Governments of Canada and Ontario with respect to conducting environmental and impact assessment.

Applications received by December 14, 2021, will be accepted.

Please refer to our website for more information on the program objectives, criteria, and application process.

