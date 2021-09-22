LOCKPORT, MA, Sept. 22, 2021 /CNW/ - Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) wishes to advise pedestrians and cyclists that access across the bridge at the St. Andrews Lock and Dam will be modified for bridge deck replacement work during the following period:

from September 24, 2021 , to April 30, 2022

During this period, pedestrians and cyclists will cross the bridge using a walkway constructed along the south side of the bridge. From the west, they will access the walkway via a staircase located on the south side of the bridge adjacent to River Road. From the east, they will access the walkway via a staircase located on the south side of the bridge adjacent to Melody Lane.

Cyclists are asked to dismount their bikes when using the walkway.

Vehicular traffic will continue to be subject to alternating lane closures and possible travel delays, as mentioned in the media advisory of July 29, 2021. Marine traffic will not be affected.

PSPC encourages users to exercise caution when travelling on the bridge and thanks them for their patience.

Follow us on Twitter

Follow us on Facebook

SOURCE Public Services and Procurement Canada

For further information: Real Property Services, Public Services and Procurement Canada, [email protected]

Related Links

www.tpsgc-pwgsc.gc.ca

