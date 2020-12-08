Public Contracts in Québec - CIMA+ and the Competition Bureau reach an agreement

MONTRÉAL, Dec. 8, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - The CIMA+ engineering firm and the Competition Bureau of Canada have announced the settlement of their dispute regarding anticompetitive activities carried out in the early 2000s involving several actors in the engineering industry. The agreement provides for the payment of a $3.2M fine. Under the settlement, no charges are brought against the firm.

Over the past few years, CIMA+ has made considerable efforts to regain the trust of markets and public organizations. Since the early signs of allegations, the firm's new management team has taken the necessary steps to regularize the situation. In addition to renewing its senior management team and implementing a new governance with, namely, a Board of Directors comprised of several independent members, CIMA+ has enrolled in the Voluntary Reimbursement Program and never ceased to collaborate with competent authorities.

The signature of this agreement, combined with the fact that strict measures in terms of ethics and integrity have been implemented over the past few years, allows for turning the page and looking forward.

