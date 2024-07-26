OTTAWA, ON, July 26, 2024 /CNW/ -

Summary

Products: Various multivitamins and supplements sold under the following brand names: Kirkland Signature, Life, Option+, Webber Naturals, Wellness by London Drugs, Equate, Wellquest, VegiDay, and Natural Factors.

Various multivitamins and supplements sold under the following brand names: Kirkland Signature, Life, Option+, Webber Naturals, Wellness by London Drugs, Equate, Wellquest, VegiDay, and Natural Factors. Issue: Health products – Product safety

Health products – Product safety What to do: Stop using the recalled products. Consult a health care professional if you have used any of these products and have health concerns. If you have purchased an affected product, return it to your local pharmacy for proper disposal.

Issue

Factors Group of Nutritional Companies Inc. is recalling various multivitamins and supplements sold under a variety of brand names due to the potential presence of metal fibres (see table below).

The affected products may contain metal fibres which, if ingested, may cause injury to the digestive system. The risk of harm due to the presence of iron is higher in individuals with a peptic ulcer, regional enteritis, ulcerative colitis, iron allergy, or for those taking high doses of iron supplements, levodopa, and/or levothyroxine.

Health Canada is monitoring the company's recall and implementation of preventative and corrective actions. If additional safety information is identified, Health Canada will take appropriate action and inform Canadians, as needed.

What you should do

Verify if your product is affected. If yes, stop using the recalled product.

Consult your healthcare practitioner if you have used the affected product and have concerns about your health.

If you have purchased an affected product, return it to your local pharmacy for proper disposal.

Contact the responsible licence holder if you have any questions about the recall, as described below: For Kirkland Signature, Life, Option+, Webber Naturals, Wellness by London Drugs, Equate and Wellquest brand products contact the licence holder WN Pharmaceuticals Ltd. at 1-800-430-7898 or by email at [email protected] . For VegiDay brand products contact Assured Natural Distribution Inc. at 1-888-826-9625 or by email at [email protected] . For Natural Factors brand products contact Natural Factors Nutritional Products Ltd. at 1-800-663-8900 (ENG), 1-844-395-8570 (FR), or by email at [email protected] .

Report any health product-related side effects or complaints to Health Canada.

Affected Products:

Brand Product Name NPN Exp Date Lot Equate B100 Complex Timed Release 80102024 MR2027 954208 Kirkland Signature B100 Complex Timed Release 80107104 FE2027 956308, 956309, 956310, 956311, 956312 Kirkland Signature B100 Complex Timed Release 80107104 AL2027 956313, 956314, 956315, 959431, 959432, 959433 Life B100 Vitamin Complex Timed Release 80102024 MR2027 953539, 960854, 955128, 958912 Life SPECTRUM Women 23 Vitamins & Minerals plus Lutein, Lycopene 80051818 MR2026 949111 Life SPECTRUM Women 22 Vitamins & Minerals plus Lutein, Lycopene 80050888 MR2026 955075 Life SPECTRUM PRENATAL POSPARTUM 80025456 MA2026 949798 Life Vitamin B Complex with Vitamin C 80006798 MA2027 961181 Natural Factors Hi Potency B Complex 50 mg 80054351 FE2027 955408, 959030, 959031 Natural Factors RevitalX 80050991 FE2027 949493 Natural Factors Super Multi® IRON FREE 80011269 JA2026 946533, 958713, 955049 Option+ B100 Vitamin B Complex Timed Release 80102024 MR2027 957266 Option+ Multivitamin & Minerals Women 50+ 80051818 MR2026 957099, 960595 Option+ Multivitamins & Minerals Women 80050888 MR2026 957317 Option+ Prenatal Multi-Vitamins 100 Tablets with Folic Acid 80025456 MA2026 961316, 961792 VegiDay VegiDay Vegan Organic ALL IN ONE 80088584 JA2027 950861 Webber Naturals B50 Complex Timed Release 80095281 MA2027 957320 Webber Naturals Most Complete Multi Womens 50+ One Per Day 80074275 MA2027 957585 Webber Naturals Most Complete Multi Mens 50+ One Per Day 80074192 MA2027 959106 Webber Naturals Vitamin B50 Complex 2245512 FE2027 956742, 955409, 959028 Webber Naturals Vitamin B50 Complex 2245512 JA2027 951235 Wellness by London Drugs Vitamin B100 Complex Timed Release 80102024 MR2027 962111 Wellness by London Drugs Multi Women/Femmes 50+ with Lycopene and Lutein Multivitamin and Mineral 80051818 MR2026 955048 Wellquest Vitamin B100 Complex Timed Release 80102024 MR2027 954207

Également disponible en français

SOURCE Health Canada (HC)

Media Enquiries: Health Canada, (613) 957-2983, [email protected]; Public Enquiries: (613) 957-2991, 1-866 225-0709, [email protected]