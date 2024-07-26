Public advisory - Various multivitamins and supplements distributed across Canada are being recalled because they may contain metal fibres Français
Jul 26, 2024, 16:31 ET
OTTAWA, ON, July 26, 2024 /CNW/ -
Summary
- Products: Various multivitamins and supplements sold under the following brand names: Kirkland Signature, Life, Option+, Webber Naturals, Wellness by London Drugs, Equate, Wellquest, VegiDay, and Natural Factors.
- Issue: Health products – Product safety
- What to do: Stop using the recalled products. Consult a health care professional if you have used any of these products and have health concerns. If you have purchased an affected product, return it to your local pharmacy for proper disposal.
Issue
Factors Group of Nutritional Companies Inc. is recalling various multivitamins and supplements sold under a variety of brand names due to the potential presence of metal fibres (see table below).
The affected products may contain metal fibres which, if ingested, may cause injury to the digestive system. The risk of harm due to the presence of iron is higher in individuals with a peptic ulcer, regional enteritis, ulcerative colitis, iron allergy, or for those taking high doses of iron supplements, levodopa, and/or levothyroxine.
Health Canada is monitoring the company's recall and implementation of preventative and corrective actions. If additional safety information is identified, Health Canada will take appropriate action and inform Canadians, as needed.
What you should do
- Verify if your product is affected. If yes, stop using the recalled product.
- Consult your healthcare practitioner if you have used the affected product and have concerns about your health.
- If you have purchased an affected product, return it to your local pharmacy for proper disposal.
- Contact the responsible licence holder if you have any questions about the recall, as described below:
- For Kirkland Signature, Life, Option+, Webber Naturals, Wellness by London Drugs, Equate and Wellquest brand products contact the licence holder WN Pharmaceuticals Ltd. at 1-800-430-7898 or by email at [email protected].
- For VegiDay brand products contact Assured Natural Distribution Inc. at 1-888-826-9625 or by email at [email protected].
- For Natural Factors brand products contact Natural Factors Nutritional Products Ltd. at 1-800-663-8900 (ENG), 1-844-395-8570 (FR), or by email at [email protected].
- Report any health product-related side effects or complaints to Health Canada.
Affected Products:
|
Brand
|
Product Name
|
NPN
|
Exp Date
|
Lot
|
Equate
|
B100 Complex Timed Release
|
80102024
|
MR2027
|
954208
|
Kirkland Signature
|
B100 Complex Timed Release
|
80107104
|
FE2027
|
956308,
956309,
956310,
956311,
956312
|
Kirkland Signature
|
B100 Complex Timed Release
|
80107104
|
AL2027
|
956313,
956314,
956315,
959431,
959432,
959433
|
Life
|
B100 Vitamin Complex Timed Release
|
80102024
|
MR2027
|
953539,
960854,
955128,
958912
|
Life
|
SPECTRUM Women 23 Vitamins & Minerals plus Lutein, Lycopene
|
80051818
|
MR2026
|
949111
|
Life
|
SPECTRUM Women 22 Vitamins & Minerals plus Lutein, Lycopene
|
80050888
|
MR2026
|
955075
|
Life
|
SPECTRUM PRENATAL POSPARTUM
|
80025456
|
MA2026
|
949798
|
Life
|
Vitamin B Complex with Vitamin C
|
80006798
|
MA2027
|
961181
|
Natural Factors
|
Hi Potency B Complex 50 mg
|
80054351
|
FE2027
|
955408,
959030,
959031
|
Natural Factors
|
RevitalX
|
80050991
|
FE2027
|
949493
|
Natural Factors
|
Super Multi® IRON FREE
|
80011269
|
JA2026
|
946533,
958713,
955049
|
Option+
|
B100 Vitamin B Complex Timed Release
|
80102024
|
MR2027
|
957266
|
Option+
|
Multivitamin & Minerals Women 50+
|
80051818
|
MR2026
|
957099,
960595
|
Option+
|
Multivitamins & Minerals Women
|
80050888
|
MR2026
|
957317
|
Option+
|
Prenatal Multi-Vitamins 100 Tablets with Folic Acid
|
80025456
|
MA2026
|
961316,
961792
|
VegiDay
|
VegiDay Vegan Organic ALL IN ONE
|
80088584
|
JA2027
|
950861
|
Webber Naturals
|
B50 Complex Timed Release
|
80095281
|
MA2027
|
957320
|
Webber Naturals
|
Most Complete Multi Womens 50+ One Per Day
|
80074275
|
MA2027
|
957585
|
Webber Naturals
|
Most Complete Multi Mens 50+ One Per Day
|
80074192
|
MA2027
|
959106
|
Webber Naturals
|
Vitamin B50 Complex
|
2245512
|
FE2027
|
956742,
955409,
959028
|
Webber Naturals
|
Vitamin B50 Complex
|
2245512
|
JA2027
|
951235
|
Wellness by London Drugs
|
Vitamin B100 Complex Timed Release
|
80102024
|
MR2027
|
962111
|
Wellness by London Drugs
|
Multi Women/Femmes 50+ with Lycopene and Lutein Multivitamin and Mineral
|
80051818
|
MR2026
|
955048
|
Wellquest
|
Vitamin B100 Complex Timed Release
|
80102024
|
MR2027
|
954207
Également disponible en français
SOURCE Health Canada (HC)
Media Enquiries: Health Canada, (613) 957-2983, [email protected]; Public Enquiries: (613) 957-2991, 1-866 225-0709, [email protected]
Share this article