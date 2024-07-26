Public advisory - Various multivitamins and supplements distributed across Canada are being recalled because they may contain metal fibres Français

Health Canada (HC)

Jul 26, 2024, 16:31 ET

OTTAWA, ON, July 26, 2024 /CNW/ - 

Summary

  • Products: Various multivitamins and supplements sold under the following brand names: Kirkland Signature, Life, Option+, Webber Naturals, Wellness by London Drugs, Equate, Wellquest, VegiDay, and Natural Factors.
  • Issue: Health products – Product safety
  • What to do: Stop using the recalled products. Consult a health care professional if you have used any of these products and have health concerns. If you have purchased an affected product, return it to your local pharmacy for proper disposal.

Issue

Factors Group of Nutritional Companies Inc. is recalling various multivitamins and supplements sold under a variety of brand names due to the potential presence of metal fibres (see table below).

The affected products may contain metal fibres which, if ingested, may cause injury to the digestive system. The risk of harm due to the presence of iron is higher in individuals with a peptic ulcer, regional enteritis, ulcerative colitis, iron allergy, or for those taking high doses of iron supplements, levodopa, and/or levothyroxine.

Health Canada is monitoring the company's recall and implementation of preventative and corrective actions. If additional safety information is identified, Health Canada will take appropriate action and inform Canadians, as needed.

What you should do

  • Verify if your product is affected. If yes, stop using the recalled product.
  • Consult your healthcare practitioner if you have used the affected product and have concerns about your health.
  • If you have purchased an affected product, return it to your local pharmacy for proper disposal.
  • Contact the responsible licence holder if you have any questions about the recall, as described below:
    • For Kirkland Signature, Life, Option+, Webber Naturals, Wellness by London Drugs, Equate and Wellquest brand products contact the licence holder WN Pharmaceuticals Ltd. at 1-800-430-7898 or by email at [email protected].
    • For VegiDay brand products contact Assured Natural Distribution Inc. at 1-888-826-9625 or by email at [email protected].
    • For Natural Factors brand products contact Natural Factors Nutritional Products Ltd. at 1-800-663-8900 (ENG), 1-844-395-8570 (FR), or by email at [email protected].
  • Report any health product-related side effects or complaints to Health Canada.

Affected Products:

Brand

Product Name

NPN

Exp Date

Lot

Equate

B100 Complex Timed Release

80102024

MR2027

954208

Kirkland Signature

B100 Complex Timed Release

80107104

FE2027

956308,

956309,

956310,

956311,

956312

Kirkland Signature

B100 Complex Timed Release

80107104

AL2027

956313,

956314,

956315,

959431,

959432,

959433

Life

B100 Vitamin Complex Timed Release

80102024

MR2027

953539,

960854,

955128,

958912

Life

SPECTRUM Women 23 Vitamins & Minerals plus Lutein, Lycopene

80051818

MR2026

949111

Life

SPECTRUM Women 22 Vitamins & Minerals plus Lutein, Lycopene

80050888

MR2026

955075

Life

SPECTRUM PRENATAL POSPARTUM

80025456

MA2026

949798

Life

Vitamin B Complex with Vitamin C

80006798

MA2027

961181

Natural Factors

Hi Potency B Complex 50 mg

80054351

FE2027

955408,

959030,

959031

Natural Factors

RevitalX

80050991

FE2027

949493

Natural Factors

Super Multi® IRON FREE

80011269

JA2026

946533,

958713,

955049

Option+

B100 Vitamin B Complex Timed Release

80102024

MR2027

957266

Option+

Multivitamin & Minerals Women 50+

80051818

MR2026

957099,

960595

Option+

Multivitamins & Minerals Women

80050888

MR2026

957317

Option+

Prenatal Multi-Vitamins 100 Tablets with Folic Acid

80025456

MA2026

961316,

961792

VegiDay

VegiDay Vegan Organic ALL IN ONE

80088584

JA2027

950861

Webber Naturals

B50 Complex Timed Release

80095281

MA2027

957320

Webber Naturals

Most Complete Multi Womens 50+ One Per Day

80074275

MA2027

957585

Webber Naturals

Most Complete Multi Mens 50+ One Per Day

80074192

MA2027

959106

Webber Naturals

Vitamin B50 Complex

2245512

FE2027

956742,

955409,

959028

Webber Naturals

Vitamin B50 Complex

2245512

JA2027

951235

Wellness by London Drugs

Vitamin B100 Complex Timed Release

80102024

MR2027

962111

Wellness by London Drugs

Multi Women/Femmes 50+ with Lycopene and Lutein Multivitamin and Mineral

80051818

MR2026

955048

Wellquest

Vitamin B100 Complex Timed Release

80102024

MR2027

954207

Également disponible en français

SOURCE Health Canada (HC)

Media Enquiries: Health Canada, (613) 957-2983, [email protected]; Public Enquiries: (613) 957-2991, 1-866 225-0709, [email protected]

