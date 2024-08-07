OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 7, 2024 /CNW/ -

Product: Melons

Issue: Melons can be contaminated with bacteria

What to do: Follow our food safety tips to keep you and your family safe.

Issue

With the melon season underway, Health Canada is reminding people to think about food safety when handling melons.

Melons, such as cantaloupe, watermelon and honeydew, are fruit that belong to the gourd family and grow close to the ground. A common characteristic that all melons share is a hard skin or rind that surrounds a fleshy centre.

Melons do not naturally contain bacteria that can make you sick. However, because melons grow close to the ground, their rind can become contaminated.

Always follow proper food safety practices when handling, washing, preparing, and storing melons so you can enjoy their health benefits and help prevent food poisoning for yourself and your family.

When handling melons, follow our food safety tips, such as: Choose melons that are firm. Do not buy melons that are bruised or damaged. Melons can become contaminated through bruises and damaged parts of the rind. Some melons may have blemishes on one side. This is usually where the melon was resting on the ground during growth. It is safe to choose this melon. If buying pre-cut melons, make sure they are refrigerated. Wash your hands thoroughly with warm water and soap for at least 20 seconds before and after handling melons. Bacteria from the outer rind can transfer to the inner flesh of the melon when you cut into it. Before cutting the melon, thoroughly scrub the entire melon under cool running water with a clean produce brush to reduce your risk of food poisoning. Whole/uncut melons can be refrigerated for up to 15 days, depending on the ripeness, variety, and growing conditions. Refrigerate cut melons for up to four days. Throw out any cut melons that have been left at room temperature for more than two hours, or sooner if they are in a warm location.



Published by: Health Canada

Media Enquiries: Health Canada, 613-957-2983, [email protected]; Public Enquiries: Health Canada, 866-225-0709, [email protected]