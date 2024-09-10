OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 10, 2024 /CNW/ -

Summary

Product: Imported raw Enoki mushrooms

Issue: Various brands of imported raw Enoki mushrooms have been recalled in recent years due to Listeria monocytogenes.

What to do: Follow the food safety tips below to keep you and your family safe.

Issue

Health Canada and the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) are reminding people in Canada to think about food safety when handling imported raw Enoki mushrooms.

Enoki mushrooms are long, white, thin-stemmed mushrooms. They are usually cooked, but occasionally served raw in some recipes. They are a common commodity across Asia and their market has expanded into Canada in recent years. The majority of raw Enoki mushrooms available on the Canadian market are imported from Asia.

Since 2020, the CFIA has recalled several brands of imported raw Enoki mushrooms from South Korea and China due to contamination with Listeria monocytogenes (Listeria). The CFIA is continuing to work with importers and food safety authorities from these two countries to manage this food safety risk.

Food contaminated with Listeria may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. While many people are exposed to Listeria bacteria, only some will become ill with listeriosis. Symptoms of listeriosis can start as early as 3 days after eating contaminated food. Seek medical attention if you experience any combination of the following symptoms: fever, nausea, cramps, diarrhea, vomiting, headache, constipation, or muscle aches. Learn more about the symptoms of listeriosis and what to do if you become ill.

What you should do

Always buy raw Enoki mushrooms from the refrigerated section at the grocery store.

Refrigerate and store raw Enoki mushrooms at 4 ° C (40 ° F) or below, as soon as you get home from the grocery store.

C (40 F) or below, as soon as you get home from the grocery store. Keep raw Enoki mushrooms separate from foods that will not be cooked to avoid potential cross- contamination and prevent the spread of bacteria, if present.

Wash your hands with warm water and soap for at least 20 seconds before and after handling raw Enoki mushrooms. Also, wash utensils, countertops, and cutting boards before and after handling raw Enoki mushrooms.

If people eat raw or undercooked Enoki mushrooms, they have an increased risk of becoming sick. Cooking Enoki mushrooms thoroughly at 70°C for at least 2 minutes reduces food safety risk.

People who are pregnant, aged 60 or older or have a weakened immune system are more vulnerable to Listeria and should only eat thoroughly cooked Enoki mushrooms.

and should only eat thoroughly cooked Enoki mushrooms. For people in non-vulnerable populations who choose to eat raw Enoki mushrooms, try to choose the freshest product possible. Some products have date markings on the label that can help guide your decisions, such as a harvest date. Beware that raw Enoki mushrooms can often appear fresh even when they have been in distribution for a prolonged period.

Consumers should report any related food safety concerns to the CFIA.

Always check to see if you have a recalled product in your home. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased.

Additional information

Previous recalls or alerts

What is being done

The CFIA continues to work with importers and food safety authorities from South Korea and China to manage this food safety risk, while implementing additional risk management actions for industry stakeholders. In March 2023, the CFIA implemented Safe Food for Canadian licence conditions for importers of raw Enoki mushrooms from South Korea and China. The conditions include the requirement to hold and test products for Listeria at the first destination in Canada.

