OTTAWA, ON, June 13, 2024 /CNW/ - Health Canada is advising that the following product(s) may pose serious health risks. For more information, including product photos and what you should do, visit these online safety alerts:

Health Canada maintains lists of unauthorized health products that may pose serious health risks so that the public can easily identify those they may have purchased and take appropriate action. You are encouraged to check back regularly for updates.

Product

Hazard Identified

Company

Action Taken

Unauthorized health products for sexual enhancement

Lucky Lady

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain tadalafil

Time Convenience Store

55 Sherbourne St Toronto, ON

Seized from retail location

 

Rhino X 69 Silver 500 K

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain tadalafil

Time Convenience Store

55 Sherbourne St Toronto, ON

Seized from retail location

 

Titanium 4000

 

 

Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil

Heat of the Moment Express

4485 Chesswood Dr. North York, ON

Seized from retail location

Black Mamba Premium 80000

 

 

Product tested and found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil

Big Bee Convenience & Food Mart

134 Lake St. St Catharines, ON

Seized from retail location

Raging Bull 50000

 

 

Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil

Big Bee Convenience & Food Mart

134 Lake St. St Catharines, ON

Seized from retail location

Rhino 25 Platinum 25000

 

 

Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil

Big Bee Convenience & Food Mart

134 Lake St. St Catharines, ON

Seized from retail location

Stiff Rox Gold

 

 

Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil

Big Bee Convenience & Food Mart

134 Lake St. St Catharines, ON

Seized from retail location

3800 Hard Rock

 

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain tadalafil

Sam's Variety

228 Margaret Ave Kitchener, ON

Seized from retail location

 

Black Bull Extreme

 

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil

Sam's Variety

228 Margaret Ave Kitchener, ON

Seized from retail location

 

Ginseng Red 2000

 

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil

Sam's Variety

228 Margaret Ave Kitchener, ON

Seized from retail location

 

Honey! Extra Strength

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested an found to contain sildenafil

Sam's Variety

228 Margaret Ave Kitchener, ON

Seized from retail location

 

Magnum Gold 24K

 

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil

Sam's Variety

228 Margaret Ave Kitchener, ON

Seized from retail location

 

Premium Pro Power 3500

 

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil

Sam's Variety

228 Margaret Ave Kitchener, ON

Seized from retail location

 

Rhino 69 Power Plus 500K

 

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain tadalafil

Sam's Variety

228 Margaret Ave Kitchener, ON

Seized from retail location

 

Rhino 7 10000K

 

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil

Sam's Variety

228 Margaret Ave Kitchener, ON

Seized from retail location

 

Royal Honey VIP

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil

Sam's Variety228 Margaret Ave Kitchener, ON

Seized from retail location

 

Spanish Fly 20,000

 

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain tadalafil

Sam's Variety

228 Margaret Ave Kitchener, ON

Seized from retail location

 

Spanish Fly 22,000

 

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain tadalafil

Sam's Variety

228 Margaret Ave Kitchener, ON

Seized from retail location

 

Alien 2 Power Platinum 11000 (red)

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain tadalafil

Vape Wholesaler

809 Victoria St. N Unit 10 Kitchener, ON

Seized from retail location

 

Ginseng Red 2000

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil

Vape Wholesaler

809 Victoria St. N Unit 10 Kitchener, ON

Seized from retail location

 

Jaguar 30000

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil

Vape Wholesaler

809 Victoria St. N Unit 10 Kitchener, ON

Seized from retail location

 

Lucky Lady

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain tadalafil

Vape Wholesaler

809 Victoria St. N Unit 10 Kitchener, ON

Seized from retail location

 

Magnum XXL 9800

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain levodopa and prasterone

Vape Wholesaler

809 Victoria St. N Unit 10 Kitchener, ON

Seized from retail location

 

Plus Imperial Love 22000

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil

Vape Wholesaler

809 Victoria St. N Unit 10 Kitchener, ON

Seized from retail location

 

Premium Pro Power 3500

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil

Vape Wholesaler

809 Victoria St. N Unit 10 Kitchener, ON

Seized from retail location

 

Rhino 69 Extreme 35000

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain tadalafil

Vape Wholesaler

809 Victoria St. N Unit 10 Kitchener, ON

Seized from retail location

 

Rhino 69 Platinum 35000

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain tadalafil

Vape Wholesaler

809 Victoria St. N Unit 10 Kitchener, ON

Seized from retail location

 

Rhino 7 Platinum 5000

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil

Vape Wholesaler

809 Victoria St. N Unit 10 Kitchener, ON

Seized from retail location

 

Rush Hour 72

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil

Vape Wholesaler

809 Victoria St. N Unit 10 Kitchener, ON

Seized from retail location

 

Spanish Fly 20,000

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain tadalafil

Vape Wholesaler

809 Victoria St. N Unit 10 Kitchener, ON

Seized from retail location

 

Spanish Fly 22,000

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain tadalafil

Vape Wholesaler

809 Victoria St. N Unit 10 Kitchener, ON

Seized from retail location

 

Black Ant (Labelled in Chinese)

 

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil

Wiggles Adult Video

980 The Queensway, Etobicoke, ON

Seized from retail location

 

Increasing Delay

 

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil

Wiggles Adult Video

980 The Queensway, Etobicoke, ON

Seized from retail location

 

Japan Tengsu

Labelled to contain sildenafil

Wiggles Adult Video

980 The Queensway, Etobicoke, ON

Seized from retail location

 

Kidney Boost the Menpower

 

 

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil

Wiggles Adult Video

980 The Queensway, Etobicoke, ON

Seized from retail location

 

Maca

 

 

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil

Wiggles Adult Video

980 The Queensway, Etobicoke, ON

Seized from retail location

 

Red Diamond Viagra

 

 

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil

Wiggles Adult Video

980 The Queensway, Etobicoke, ON

Seized from retail location

 

Unauthorized poppers products

Amsterdam

 

 

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was labelled to contain isobutyl nitrite

Wiggles Adult Video

980 The Queensway, Etobicoke, ON

Seized from retail location

Blue Boy Original

 

 

Labelled to contain isobutyl nitrite

Wiggles Adult Video

980 The Queensway, Etobicoke, ON

Seized from retail location

Double Scorpio Rose Gold

Labelled to contain isobutyl nitrite, N-butyl nitrite, Tert-butyl nitrite

Wiggles Adult Video

980 The Queensway, Etobicoke, ON

Seized from retail location

English Royale

 

 

Labelled to contain isobutyl nitrite

Wiggles Adult Video

980 The Queensway, Etobicoke, ON

Seized from retail location

Gold Label Amsterdam

 

 

Labelled to contain isobutyl nitrite

Wiggles Adult Video

980 The Queensway, Etobicoke, ON

Seized from retail location

Jungle Juice Platinum

 

 

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain isobutyl nitrite

Wiggles Adult Video

980 The Queensway, Etobicoke, ON

Seized from retail location

Jungle Juice Platinum Black

 

 

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was labelled to contain alkyl nitrites

Wiggles Adult Video

980 The Queensway, Etobicoke, ON

Seized from retail location

Pig Sweat

 

 

Labelled to contain isobutyl nitrite

Wiggles Adult Video

980 The Queensway, Etobicoke, ON

Seized from retail location

Rochefort

 

 

Labelled to contain isobutyl nitrite

Wiggles Adult Video

980 The Queensway, Etobicoke, ON

Seized from retail location

Rush Original

 

 

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was labelled to contain isobutyl nitrite

Wiggles Adult Video

980 The Queensway, Etobicoke, ON

Seized from retail location

Rush Power Pak

 

 

Labelled to contain isobutyl nitrite

Wiggles Adult Video

980 The Queensway, Etobicoke, ON

Seized from retail location

Super Rush

 

 

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was labelled to contain alkyl nitrites

Wiggles Adult Video

980 The Queensway, Etobicoke, ON

Seized from retail location

