OTTAWA, ON, June 13, 2024 /CNW/ - Health Canada is advising that the following product(s) may pose serious health risks. For more information, including product photos and what you should do, visit these online safety alerts:

Health Canada maintains lists of unauthorized health products that may pose serious health risks so that the public can easily identify those they may have purchased and take appropriate action. You are encouraged to check back regularly for updates.

Product Hazard Identified Company Action Taken Unauthorized health products for sexual enhancement Lucky Lady Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain tadalafil Time Convenience Store 55 Sherbourne St Toronto, ON Seized from retail location Rhino X 69 Silver 500 K Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain tadalafil Time Convenience Store 55 Sherbourne St Toronto, ON Seized from retail location Titanium 4000 Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil Heat of the Moment Express 4485 Chesswood Dr. North York, ON Seized from retail location Black Mamba Premium 80000 Product tested and found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil Big Bee Convenience & Food Mart 134 Lake St. St Catharines, ON Seized from retail location Raging Bull 50000 Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil Big Bee Convenience & Food Mart 134 Lake St. St Catharines, ON Seized from retail location Rhino 25 Platinum 25000 Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil Big Bee Convenience & Food Mart 134 Lake St. St Catharines, ON Seized from retail location Stiff Rox Gold Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil Big Bee Convenience & Food Mart 134 Lake St. St Catharines, ON Seized from retail location 3800 Hard Rock Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain tadalafil Sam's Variety 228 Margaret Ave Kitchener, ON Seized from retail location Black Bull Extreme Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil Sam's Variety 228 Margaret Ave Kitchener, ON Seized from retail location Ginseng Red 2000 Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil Sam's Variety 228 Margaret Ave Kitchener, ON Seized from retail location Honey! Extra Strength Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested an found to contain sildenafil Sam's Variety 228 Margaret Ave Kitchener, ON Seized from retail location Magnum Gold 24K Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil Sam's Variety 228 Margaret Ave Kitchener, ON Seized from retail location Premium Pro Power 3500 Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil Sam's Variety 228 Margaret Ave Kitchener, ON Seized from retail location Rhino 69 Power Plus 500K Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain tadalafil Sam's Variety 228 Margaret Ave Kitchener, ON Seized from retail location Rhino 7 10000K Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil Sam's Variety 228 Margaret Ave Kitchener, ON Seized from retail location Royal Honey VIP Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil Sam's Variety228 Margaret Ave Kitchener, ON Seized from retail location Spanish Fly 20,000 Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain tadalafil Sam's Variety 228 Margaret Ave Kitchener, ON Seized from retail location Spanish Fly 22,000 Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain tadalafil Sam's Variety 228 Margaret Ave Kitchener, ON Seized from retail location Alien 2 Power Platinum 11000 (red) Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain tadalafil Vape Wholesaler 809 Victoria St. N Unit 10 Kitchener, ON Seized from retail location Ginseng Red 2000 Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil Vape Wholesaler 809 Victoria St. N Unit 10 Kitchener, ON Seized from retail location Jaguar 30000 Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil Vape Wholesaler 809 Victoria St. N Unit 10 Kitchener, ON Seized from retail location Lucky Lady Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain tadalafil Vape Wholesaler 809 Victoria St. N Unit 10 Kitchener, ON Seized from retail location Magnum XXL 9800 Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain levodopa and prasterone Vape Wholesaler 809 Victoria St. N Unit 10 Kitchener, ON Seized from retail location Plus Imperial Love 22000 Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil Vape Wholesaler 809 Victoria St. N Unit 10 Kitchener, ON Seized from retail location Premium Pro Power 3500 Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil Vape Wholesaler 809 Victoria St. N Unit 10 Kitchener, ON Seized from retail location Rhino 69 Extreme 35000 Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain tadalafil Vape Wholesaler 809 Victoria St. N Unit 10 Kitchener, ON Seized from retail location Rhino 69 Platinum 35000 Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain tadalafil Vape Wholesaler 809 Victoria St. N Unit 10 Kitchener, ON Seized from retail location Rhino 7 Platinum 5000 Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil Vape Wholesaler 809 Victoria St. N Unit 10 Kitchener, ON Seized from retail location Rush Hour 72 Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil Vape Wholesaler 809 Victoria St. N Unit 10 Kitchener, ON Seized from retail location Spanish Fly 20,000 Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain tadalafil Vape Wholesaler 809 Victoria St. N Unit 10 Kitchener, ON Seized from retail location Spanish Fly 22,000 Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain tadalafil Vape Wholesaler 809 Victoria St. N Unit 10 Kitchener, ON Seized from retail location Black Ant (Labelled in Chinese) Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil Wiggles Adult Video 980 The Queensway, Etobicoke, ON Seized from retail location Increasing Delay Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil Wiggles Adult Video 980 The Queensway, Etobicoke, ON Seized from retail location Japan Tengsu Labelled to contain sildenafil Wiggles Adult Video 980 The Queensway, Etobicoke, ON Seized from retail location Kidney Boost the Menpower Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil Wiggles Adult Video 980 The Queensway, Etobicoke, ON Seized from retail location Maca Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil Wiggles Adult Video 980 The Queensway, Etobicoke, ON Seized from retail location Red Diamond Viagra Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil Wiggles Adult Video 980 The Queensway, Etobicoke, ON Seized from retail location Unauthorized poppers products Amsterdam Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was labelled to contain isobutyl nitrite Wiggles Adult Video 980 The Queensway, Etobicoke, ON Seized from retail location Blue Boy Original Labelled to contain isobutyl nitrite Wiggles Adult Video 980 The Queensway, Etobicoke, ON Seized from retail location Double Scorpio Rose Gold Labelled to contain isobutyl nitrite, N-butyl nitrite, Tert-butyl nitrite Wiggles Adult Video 980 The Queensway, Etobicoke, ON Seized from retail location English Royale Labelled to contain isobutyl nitrite Wiggles Adult Video 980 The Queensway, Etobicoke, ON Seized from retail location Gold Label Amsterdam Labelled to contain isobutyl nitrite Wiggles Adult Video 980 The Queensway, Etobicoke, ON Seized from retail location Jungle Juice Platinum Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain isobutyl nitrite Wiggles Adult Video 980 The Queensway, Etobicoke, ON Seized from retail location Jungle Juice Platinum Black Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was labelled to contain alkyl nitrites Wiggles Adult Video 980 The Queensway, Etobicoke, ON Seized from retail location Pig Sweat Labelled to contain isobutyl nitrite Wiggles Adult Video 980 The Queensway, Etobicoke, ON Seized from retail location Rochefort Labelled to contain isobutyl nitrite Wiggles Adult Video 980 The Queensway, Etobicoke, ON Seized from retail location Rush Original Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was labelled to contain isobutyl nitrite Wiggles Adult Video 980 The Queensway, Etobicoke, ON Seized from retail location Rush Power Pak Labelled to contain isobutyl nitrite Wiggles Adult Video 980 The Queensway, Etobicoke, ON Seized from retail location Super Rush Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was labelled to contain alkyl nitrites Wiggles Adult Video 980 The Queensway, Etobicoke, ON Seized from retail location

Stay connected with Health Canada and receive the latest advisories and product recalls.

Également disponible en français

SOURCE Health Canada (HC)

Media Inquiries: Health Canada, (613) 957-2983, [email protected]; Public Inquiries: (613) 957-2991, 1-866 225-0709, [email protected]