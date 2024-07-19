OTTAWA, ON, July 19, 2024 /CNW/ -

Issue: Homemade sunscreens

What to do: Do not use homemade sunscreen. Use only sunscreens approved for sale in Canada to protect against the sun's UV rays. Consumers can identify approved sunscreens by their Drug Identification Number (DIN) or Natural Product Number (NPN).

Issue

Homemade sunscreen recipes are becoming increasingly common on social media and Health Canada is warning the public about the potential risks of making and using homemade them.

Making and using homemade sunscreen products presents risks, as they are unlikely to be effective at protecting you from the sun's harmful UV rays.

Health Canada recommends using only authorized sunscreen products. All sunscreens approved for sale in Canada must have a Drug Identification Number (DIN) or Natural Product Number (NPN). This means Health Canada has determined that the benefits of using the product outweigh the potential risks, when used as directed.

In addition to homemade sunscreen, Health Canada is aware that there are myths and misinformation circulating on social media about the safety of sunscreens, claiming that their ingredients are harmful to the skin and can cause cancer. All authorized sunscreens on the market are safe when used as directed.

Exposure to the sun without adequate protection is the leading cause of skin cancer. Sunscreens provide significant health benefits. When used with other sun protection measures such as wearing protective clothing, seeking shade, and avoiding peak sun hours, they reduce the risk of developing skin cancer, protect people from sunburn and protect against premature aging of the skin.

In 2018, Health Canada carried out a safety review to assess the risk of skin reactions with sunscreen products. Health Canada found no new safety concerns. Rare mild to moderate skin reactions may develop in individuals with an allergy or sensitivity to one or more ingredients in sunscreen products; however, the benefits of sunscreen to prevent sunburn and reduce the risk of skin cancer continue to greatly outweigh any risk of local skin reactions.

