JOLIETTE, QC, May 28, 2025 /CNW/ - Proxi is proud to introduce its brand-new line of private label products, now available in all its convenience stores across Quebec and Ontario. This exclusive selection features 11 options, including five types of candy, five varieties of crunchy nuts, and a delicious popcorn treat.

Proxi, more than just a convenience store!

Discover our range of Proxi products (CNW Group/Harnois Énergies)

The Proxi banner is taking a major step forward in its growth by launching its own line of products, reinforcing its position as a key player in local retail. This new offer allows customers to enjoy quality products at competitive prices, designed to better meet their needs.

"The launch of the Proxi brand reflects our ongoing commitment to staying close to our customers. With this new line, we aim to go beyond traditional offerings by introducing a brand that embodies our identity and offers accessible, simple, and well-liked products for everyone." says Philippe Grondin, Senior Director of Merchandising at Harnois Énergies.

Staying true to our mission of simplifying everyday life, Proxi convenience stores provide a comprehensive range of quality services and products all in one stop: fuel, car washes, ready-to-eat meals, convenience items, and a wide array of amenities for people on the go.

About Harnois Énergies

Harnois Énergies is a family-owned business founded in 1958 with a mission to efficiently deliver energy solutions, specialty products, and quality services through a seamless and friendly customer experience. The company distributes petroleum products, propane, lubricants, and specialty goods across Canada. It also embraces sources of new energy solutions, with a growing network of electric vehicle charging stations and a fueling site offering hydrogen. Harnois Énergies markets its products and services under leading brands such as Esso and Mobil, as well as its own banners: Harnois, Petro-T, H-Go, Energies Express, AFS Executive, Proxi, and Proxi Extra.

