JOLIETTE, QC, May 16, 2025 /CNW/ - It is with great pride that the Fondation Harnois Énergies is being launched today: an initiative that aims to promote healthy lifestyles and sports among young people.

Helping young people thrive

The Fondation Harnois Énergies supports organizations and projects that focus on youth and promote health and well-being, physical activity and education. As part of this initiative, we are pleased to introduce the members of our board of directors, chaired by Guillaume Harnois and including four directors: Lysa Bergeron, Elisabeth Karam, Patrice Renaud and Elena Soare. Their expertise will guide the organization's strategic actions and, together, they will ensure rigorous governance in line with the Foundation's mission and values.

'We launched this project with the goal of strengthening our commitment to young people. Encouraging healthy lifestyles and sports is our way of lending a helping hand so they can grow up healthy and thrive every day,' said Guillaume Harnois, President of the Fondation Harnois Énergies.

To support its mission, the Foundation will implement various fundraising activities, including the Richelieu-Harnois Classic, now in its 43rd year. For several years, Harnois Énergies has organized this event in collaboration with members of the Richelieu Foundation of Joliette, supporting the Foundation's main charitable goals by helping those most in need.

Values that span generations

Serge Harnois, President and CEO of Harnois Énergies, says he is particularly proud to see his son take over and continue to make a difference in the community.

'Philanthropic commitment has always been at the heart of our family values, and I am very proud to see my son continuing this commitment. I am confident that he will bring his own vision to the role in the years to come.' – Serge Harnois.

Contribute to make a difference

The Fondation Harnois Énergies invites everyone who supports its mission to contribute. Every gesture will have a significant impact on the lives of young people. To follow the Foundation in this wonderful adventure or for more information, visit www.harnoisenergies.com/fondation.

