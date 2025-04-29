A partnership focused on families, community and a passion for baseball

JOLIETTE, QC, April 29, 2025 /CNW/ - Baseball Québec and Harnois Énergies, owner of Proxi and Proxi Extra convenience stores, are proud to announce a new partnership for the 2025 season. The two organizations share a common desire to collaborate with community leaders and adhere to the same values, including promoting the importance of sport among young people in Quebec.

Concrete actions on the ground… and in convenience stores

Maxime Lamarche - Baseball Québec and Amélie Tremblay - Harnois Énergies (CNW Group/Harnois Énergies)

During the 2025 summer season, Harnois Énergies and Baseball Québec will implement several initiatives aimed at supporting young athletes and promoting the Proxi brand in the regions:

Promotion "L'après-match Proxi" : From June 23 to July 27 , young athletes in uniform can receive a free small slush at participating convenience stores.

: From , young athletes in uniform can receive a free small slush at participating convenience stores. Slush Squad Contest : By taking a photo in uniform at a Proxi convenience store, players will have a chance to win a $250 gift card* valid at Proxi/Proxi Extra convenience stores in Quebec .

: By taking a photo in uniform at a Proxi convenience store, players will have a chance to win a gift card* valid at Proxi/Proxi Extra convenience stores in . Proxi Tour : Three big weekend events are planned for September, featuring the mobile convenience store, the Harnou mascot, samples and promotional materials.

: Three big weekend events are planned for September, featuring the mobile convenience store, the Harnou mascot, samples and promotional materials. Exclusive digital offers: Promotional coupons for coffee and fuel* will be available to the baseball community through a targeted distribution system.

The first year of building the future

The year 2025 will serve as a test run for this promising partnership. The two organizations have agreed to meet in the fall to evaluate the impact and lay the groundwork for a multi-year agreement beginning in 2026.

"We were looking for a local partner with access to all regions of Quebec. Harnois Énergies, with its network of Proxi convenience stores, shares our desire to take concrete steps for the families and young people who make up our community."

– Maxime Lamarche, Executive Director of Baseball Québec

"At Harnois Énergies, we firmly believe in the importance of supporting active and community-oriented lifestyles. By partnering with Baseball Québec, we hope to encourage young people to adopt a healthy way of life by getting active, pushing themselves and enjoying positive experiences through sport. This partnership reflects our commitment to building lasting relationships with families and sports communities across Quebec."

– Amélie Tremblay, Director, Marketing, Harnois Énergies

We thank Harnois Énergies for their commitment to amateur sports and their support of our mission. Together, we go far beyond sponsorship: we create lasting experiences and memories for young people in Quebec.

About Harnois Énergies

Harnois Énergies is a family-owned business founded in 1958 with a mission to efficiently provide energy sources, specialty products and quality services through a friendly purchasing experience. It distributes petroleum products, propane, lubricants and specialty products throughout Canada, but is also looking to the future with its network of electric charging stations and its service station where hydrogen is available.

HÉ relies on associated companies and an extensive network of sub-distributors to meet the needs of customers in six market segments: retail, commercial/services, industrial, residential, agricultural and aviation. Harnois Énergies provides products and services under the Esso and Mobil brands, as well as under its private brands Harnois, Pétro-T, H-Go, Énergies Express, AFS Executive, Proxi and Proxi Extra.

About Baseball Québec

Baseball Québec is much more than a sports federation: it's a movement that believes in the power of baseball to educate, bring people together, and help them grow. From grassroots to high performance, we support thousands of Quebecers in a human adventure where every pitch, every run, every team helps build a more active, united, and inspired Quebec.

Thanks to the commitment of our local and regional associations, our passionate volunteers, and our dedicated partners, we are shaping a brand of baseball that is inclusive, bold, and firmly focused on the future.

* Details and conditions to follow.

