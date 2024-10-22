A New Company: Michaud Harnois Énergies

SAINT-THOMAS, NB, Oct. 22, 2024 /CNW/ - Harnois Énergies (HÉ) and Michaud Petroleum have received approval from the Competition Bureau of Canada to create Michaud Harnois Énergies. Last May, the two energy distribution companies announced that they had reached an agreement that would henceforth unite the activities of the two New Brunswick (NB) companies. This agreement was, however, subject to approval by the Canadian Competition Bureau.

Hermel Michaud, CEO of Michaud Petroleum and Serge Harnois, CEO of Harnois Énergies (CNW Group/Harnois Énergies)

"We are very pleased to formalize this strategic agreement. The creation of Michaud Harnois Énergies will solidify the joint position of both companies in energy distribution in New Brunswick," said Serge Harnois, President and CEO of Harnois Énergies.

For his part, Hermel Michaud, President and CEO of Michaud Petroleum, is delighted with the agreement. "We are excited to combine our strengths, knowledge and resources to create a promising future. The quality of service for which we are renowned will continue to be our priority."

About Harnois Énergies (https://harnoisenergies.com)

Since its founding in 1958, Harnois Énergies' mission has been to efficiently provide energy sources, specialty products and quality services, all with a friendly customer experience. It distributes petroleum products, propane, lubricants and specialty products across Canada, and looks to the future with its network of electric charging stations and a gas station that offers hydrogen.

HÉ counts on its partner companies and a vast network of sub-distributors to meet the needs of its customers in six different market segments: retail, commercial/services, industrial, residential, agricultural and aviation. Harnois Énergies provides products and services under the Esso and Mobil brands as well as under the private labels Harnois, Pétro-T, H-Go, Énergies Express, AFS Exécutif, Proxi and Proxi Extra.

Harnois Énergies counts on its team of over 2,000 people to achieve its mission.

Best Managed Companies

In March 2018, Harnois Énergies was listed among Canada's Best Managed Companies, standing out for its overall performance and steady growth. In 2024, the company became a member of the Platinum Club. Over the years, Harnois Énergies has become a one-stop shop for its customers. Although enjoying steady growth over the last few years, the company aims to remain an agile organization and on the lookout for new market opportunities.

About Michaud Petroleum

Based in New Brunswick and operating for more than 60 years, Michaud Petroleum offers a complete range of lubricants and specialty products, as well as fuel. The company stands out for its commitment to offering traditional service, while also benefitting from new technologies and innovations.

SOURCE Harnois Énergies

Press Contact: Félix Massé, Communications Agent, [email protected]