Proud to Thank Canada's Physicians for 50 Remarkable Years

Every day across Canada, physicians care for patients in remarkable and life-changing ways.

One of MD's own wants to thank the doctor who helped save the life of her son when he was just three months old:

"I want to give my heartfelt thanks for the treatment and care that the physicians at CHEO (Children's Hospital of Eastern Ontario) gave to my son and my family," said Rebecca Ford, Organization Development Coordinator at MD. "My son was admitted to the ICU with severe dehydration and, ultimately, he needed an emergency intraosseous infusion procedure to stabilize him. After many tests, and sleepless nights, he was eventually diagnosed with a severe cow's-milk protein allergy. Hearing that your three-month-old has to live with a potentially life-altering allergy can be overwhelming for anyone. But thanks to the planning, guidance and monitoring of the staff at CHEO, he is now a healthy 4½-year-old with absolutely zero allergies or intolerances — who enjoys as much cheese and milk as his mom lets him get his hands on!"

We're proud to say thank you to Canada's physicians

"We recognize that doctors make some of the most important moments and milestones in our lives possible," said Brian Peters, President and Chief Executive Officer of MD Financial Management. "We are proud of our 50 years of experience exclusively supporting physicians at every step of their lives and careers — from medical school through retirement. Inspired by how they work tirelessly for their patients' well-being, we continue to work with them to help them achieve their financial goals."

While much has changed since 1969, one thing has remained constant: MD's commitment to acting in the best interests of Canada's physicians.

About MD Financial Management Inc.

With 50 years of physician-focused experience, MD Financial Management has one main goal: to help Canada's physicians achieve financial well-being.

MD has more than $50 billion in assets under administration as of September 20, 2019, and is dedicated to serving Canada's physicians and their families. MD Financial Management provides financial products and services, the MD Family of Funds and investment counselling services through the MD Group of Companies. For a detailed list of these companies, visit md.ca.

MD Management Limited was the first of the MD Group of Companies to be founded, in 1969. MD Financial Management Inc. wholly owns MD Management Limited. For a detailed list of the MD Group of Companies, visit md.ca.

