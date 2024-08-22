BRIDGEWATER, NS, Aug. 22, 2024 /CNW/ - The town of Bridgewater and the LaHave River will be better protected from the impacts of climate change after an investment of more than $69.4 million from the federal, provincial and municipal governments.

Announced by Minister Gudie Hutchings, Minister Becky Druhan, Minister Kim Masland, and Mayor David Mitchell, this project will improve Bridgewater's wastewater and stormwater systems by upgrading several pump stations, rehabilitating essential systems at the wastewater treatment plant, and replacing combined sewers with separated stormwater and sanitary sewer systems.

This new and upgraded infrastructure is designed to mitigate current and future impacts from climate change. Once complete, this project will significantly reduce the risk of damage from flooding caused by storms, which have previously caused sewer backups into homes and businesses in Bridgewater, along with untreated sewage being discharged into the LaHave River.

"Nova Scotians have seen their communities bear the brunt of more frequent and severe weather. Your federal government knows this, so making sure community infrastructure is ready for when the next big storm hits will give better protection to more homes and businesses in Bridgewater, along with the LaHave River."

The Honourable Gudie Hutchings, Minister responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency and Minister of Rural Economic Development, on behalf of the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"With this investment in Bridgewater's water and wastewater infrastructure, we are protecting public health and the environment as well as unlocking the potential to develop much-needed housing. This partnership between all three levels of government will fuel growth and create a brighter future for our community."

The Honourable Becky Druhan, Minister of Education and Early Childhood Development and Member of the Legislative Assembly for Lunenburg West on behalf of The Honourable John Lohr, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing



"This investment by all three levels of government in the future of Bridgewater's wastewater infrastructure is critical in so many ways – our ability to accommodate new residential and commercial developments will be substantially increased, and the health of the LaHave River watershed will be protected as outdated pump stations and wastewater mains are upgraded over the next several years to meet the standards of the 21st Century. As a community, we could not be more excited by this announcement."



His Worship David Mitchell, Mayor of Bridgewater

Making adaptation investments now will have major economy-wide benefits later. Every dollar that is invested in adapting and preparing for climate-related disasters can return as much as $13 to $15 in benefits.

to in benefits. The federal government is investing up to $20.4 million in this project through the Disaster Mitigation and Adaptation Fund (DMAF), while the Nova Scotia government is investing $22.8 million and the town of Bridgewater is contributing $26.2 million .

in this project through the Disaster Mitigation and Adaptation Fund (DMAF), while the government is investing and the town of is contributing . Since 2018, the federal government has committed over $3.8 billion to the Disaster Mitigation and Adaptation Fund.

to the Disaster Mitigation and Adaptation Fund. To date, over $2.58 billion has been announced for more than 90 infrastructure projects that help communities better prepare for, and withstand, the potential impacts of natural disasters, prevent infrastructure failures, and help keep Canadians safe.

has been announced for more than 90 infrastructure projects that help communities better prepare for, and withstand, the potential impacts of natural disasters, prevent infrastructure failures, and help keep Canadians safe. This program supports projects that include new construction of public infrastructure or the modification or reinforcement of existing public infrastructure that help communities withstand natural disasters and climate-related risks.

Eligible recipients include municipalities, local governments, provinces and territories, public sector bodies, Indigenous organizations, not-for-profit, and for-profit organizations in partnership with other eligible applicants outside the private sector. Projects must have a minimum of $1 million in total eligible costs to be considered eligible.

in total eligible costs to be considered eligible. On November 24 th , 2022, the federal government released Canada's National Adaptation Strategy: Building Resilient Communities and a Strong Economy . It commits $1.6 billion in new federal funding to help address both immediate and future climate risks to Canadian communities.

, 2022, the federal government released National Adaptation Strategy: It commits in new federal funding to help address both immediate and future climate risks to Canadian communities. As part of the Adaptation Action Plan, released alongside the National Adaptation Strategy, the Disaster Mitigation and Adaptation Fund received an additional $489.1 million in funding.

in funding. The funding announced today builds on the federal government's work through the Atlantic Growth Strategy to create well-paying jobs and strengthen local economies.

Federal funding is conditional on fulfilling all requirements related to consultation with Indigenous groups and environmental assessment obligations.

Federal funding is conditional on the signing of the contribution agreement.

