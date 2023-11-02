Media Accreditation for Canada's Walk of Fame Red Carpet, Presented by Cadillac, Is Now Open.

A Special Canada's Walk of Fame 25th Anniversary Broadcast To Air

Saturday, December 16 at 7 p.m. ET on CTV

TORONTO, ON, Nov. 2, 2023 /CNW/ - Canada's Walk of Fame, the nation's crowning jewel of Canadian excellence, proudly announces beloved TV personalities, entrepreneurs and design superstars, Canada's own Drew and Jonathan Scott of The Property Brothers along with world-renowned singer, songwriter, actor, Broadway star and 2022 Canada's Walk of Fame Inductee Deborah Cox as co-hosts of the highly anticipated event of the year, the 2023 Canada's Walk of Fame 25th Anniversary Celebration, at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre on Saturday, December 2, 2023. A special Canada's Walk of Fame 25th Anniversary broadcast will follow on Saturday, December 16, at 7 p.m. ET on CTV.

A triple threat, Deborah, Drew and Jonathan will infuse the star-studded tribute to this year's Inductees and Honourees with their charisma, quick wit, (secret talents), and Canadian sense of humour in front of an audience of 2000 comprising of special guests, VIPs and esteemed past Inductees.

Reaction Videos from co-hosts of Canada's Walk of Fame 25th Anniversary Celebration:

Canada's Walk of Fame's 25th Anniversary Celebration will be history-in-the-making as the biggest gathering of Canadian achievers with past and current Inductees together under one roof, from athletes, actors, legends, Olympians, musicians, filmmakers, storytellers, humanitarians, astronauts, entrepreneurs, philanthropists, titans of science & innovation, and next generation of heroes.

The 2023 Canada's Walk of Fame Inductees announced to date who will be celebrated on December 2 are The Honourable Rosalie Silberman Abella, Michael Budman and Don Green , Tantoo Cardinal , Degrassi, Avril Lavigne , Connor McDavid, Dr. Brenda Milner, Rick Mercer and Gary Slaight .

Also joining Canada's Walk of Fame this year are the 13 Canadian rock bands and musicians honoured during "Canada's Rock of Fame" - a mega induction at Toronto's Massey Hall that took place this past September in tribute to April Wine, Chilliwack, Glass Tiger, Lee Aaron, Lighthouse, Loverboy, Max Webster, Michel Pagliaro, Platinum Blonde, PRISM, Rough Trade, The Parachute Club, and Trooper.

This year's honourees, including Kardinal Offishall, the 2023 Allan Slaight Music Impact Honour recipient, will also attend the 25th Anniversary Celebration, along with the National Hero and Community Hero recipients (to be announced).

