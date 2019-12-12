Prime Minister welcomes new parliamentary secretaries

OTTAWA, Dec. 12, 2019 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today announced a new team of parliamentary secretaries.

Our team of parliamentary secretaries will be an important link between ministers and Parliament, working closely with their colleagues to deliver real, positive results for all Canadians. They will help advance government legislation, engage directly with Canadians on key government initiatives, and represent the government in Canada and internationally.

The parliamentary secretaries are as follows:

Omar Alghabra is Parliamentary Secretary to the Prime Minister (Public Service Renewal) and Parliamentary Secretary to the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, and will be sworn in as a Privy Councillor

The parliamentary secretaries responsible for assisting the Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages are as follows:

René Arseneault is Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages (Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency and Official Languages)

Terry Duguid is Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages (Western Economic Diversification Canada) and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Environment and Climate Change (Canada Water Agency)

This team brings the diverse knowledge, experience, and skills that will be key to advancing the government's ambitious agenda. Together with their ministers, they will support the work to fight climate change, strengthen the middle class, walk the road of reconciliation, keep people safe and healthy, and position Canada for success in an uncertain world. Recognizing the different and unique needs of people across the country, Canadians from each region will also have a parliamentary secretary focused on ensuring that economic growth works for everyone.

The Prime Minister will soon release an updated version of Open and Accountable Government, which sets out his expectations for Cabinet ministers and parliamentary secretaries, as well as their roles and responsibilities. The updated guide will also clarify the role of the Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada, incorporating recommendations made by the Honourable Anne McLellan in her recent report on the issue.

Quote

"From coast to coast to coast, Canadians have chosen to continue moving forward. We have the plan and the team to do just that. Today, I can announce a dynamic and diverse team of parliamentary secretaries who will work tirelessly with their ministers and colleagues to make progress on the issues that matter most to Canadians."

—The Rt. Hon. Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada

Quick Facts

Parliamentary secretaries are chosen by the Prime Minister to assist ministers.

The responsibilities of parliamentary secretaries generally fall into two broad categories: House of Commons business and department-related duties.

Parliamentary secretaries are not members of Cabinet and do not play a formal role in the Cabinet decision-making process. They support their ministers, but overall responsibility and accountability remains with the minister.

Part of Terry Duguid's responsibilities as Parliamentary Secretary will be to help advance the government's commitment to create a new Canada Water Agency. The Agency will work with the provinces, territories, Indigenous communities, local authorities, scientists, and others to keep Canada's water safe, clean, and well-managed.

The new Open and Accountable Government will reflect recent changes, including changes to the Access to Information Act and Privacy Act that make important improvements to the openness and transparency of government.

In March 2019, the Prime Minister sought advice from former Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada Anne McLellan on the relationship between the federal government and the Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada. Her review of the roles of the Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada was published in August 2019.

