OTTAWA, ON, July 2, 2024 /CNW/ - For 75 years, the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) has underpinned the rules-based international order. As threats to peace and security become increasingly complex and attempts to destabilize our collective defence become more sophisticated, Canada and its NATO Allies are standing united – dedicated to defending democracy, security, and freedom.

The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today announced he will travel to Washington, D.C., United States of America, from July 8 to 11, 2024, to participate in this year's NATO Summit.

The Summit will be an opportunity for the Prime Minister to reaffirm Canada's commitment to Euro-Atlantic security and stability, particularly in the face of ongoing Russian aggression and destabilization. He will highlight Canada's contributions to NATO's collective defence efforts across Europe, including through Operation REASSURANCE, Canada's largest active overseas military deployment.

At the Summit, Prime Minister Trudeau will meet with NATO Allies and international partners to strengthen Euro-Atlantic security. Together, NATO leaders will explore ways to bolster collective deterrence and enhance defence capabilities and co-operation, while addressing other ongoing and emerging threats to the rules-based international order.

While in Washington, the Prime Minister will meet with members of the United States Senate and House of Representatives to advance opportunities for Canadian businesses, workers, and communities across the country – as part of our Team Canada effort to promote and defend Canada's interests in and with the United States.

Prime Minister Trudeau and NATO Allies will be joined by the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, for a NATO-Ukraine Council meeting focused on enhancing support for Ukraine and further responding to Russia's unjustifiable war of aggression. During this meeting, Prime Minister Trudeau will underline the importance of continued military, financial, and humanitarian support to Ukraine. Throughout his visit, the Prime Minister will reaffirm Canada's commitment to strengthening shared defence priorities and security partnerships.

"The NATO Alliance stands steadfast – protecting freedom and in defence of democracy. NATO was founded 75 years ago, and Canada has been part of nearly every operation in the Alliance. At this year's Summit, we will strengthen our work to uphold the global order that underpins our prosperity and sovereignty."

— The Rt. Hon. Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada

At the NATO Summit, Prime Minister Trudeau will be joined by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mélanie Joly , and the Minister of National Defence, Bill Blair .

, and the Minister of National Defence, . This NATO Summit will be the first to include Sweden as a member of the Alliance. Sweden officially joined the Alliance in March 2024 .

as a member of the Alliance. Sweden officially joined the Alliance in . The North Atlantic Treaty was signed in Washington, D.C. , on April 4, 1949 , establishing the NATO Alliance, of which Canada is a founding member.

, on , establishing the NATO Alliance, of which is a founding member. Current Canadian contributions to NATO include:

Supporting NATO assurance and deterrence measures in Central and Eastern Europe through Operation REASSURANCE. With approximately 1,500 Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) members currently deployed, it is Canada's largest international military operation. Canada has been leading the NATO multinational Battlegroup, soon to be Brigade, in Latvia since 2017. In July 2023 , Prime Minister Trudeau announced the renewal and expansion of Operation REASSURANCE, committing $2 .6 billion to a three-year mandate, with up to 2,200 CAF troops continuously deployed.

In July 2023, Prime Minister Trudeau announced the renewal and expansion of Operation REASSURANCE, committing $2.6 billion to a three-year mandate, with up to 2,200 CAF troops continuously deployed.

Deploying His Majesty's Canadian Ship Charlottetown to join and assume flagship duties of Standing NATO Maritime Group 2 (SNMG2) as part of Operation REASSURANCE in the Mediterranean Sea. The Royal Canadian Navy's involvement in SNMG2 demonstrates Canada's continued participation in NATO and strengthens military co-operation with our Allies and partners in the region.

continued participation in NATO and strengthens military co-operation with our Allies and partners in the region.

Hosting the NATO Climate Change and Security Centre of Excellence, in Montréal, Quebec , and NATO's North American Regional Office of the Defence Innovation Accelerator for the North Atlantic, in Halifax, Nova Scotia .

, and NATO's North American Regional Office of the Defence Innovation Accelerator for the North Atlantic, in .

Continuing to support training and capacity-building efforts in the Middle East under Operation IMPACT, including through NATO Mission Iraq, which was set up under Canadian command, and contributing to lasting security and stability in the country.

under Operation IMPACT, including through NATO Mission Iraq, which was set up under Canadian command, and contributing to lasting security and stability in the country.

Providing CAF personnel support to the NATO-led international peace support operation in Kosovo through Operation KOBOLD.

through Operation KOBOLD. In Budget 2024 and Our North, Strong and Free: A Renewed Vision for Canada's Defence , the Government of Canada announced $8 .1 billion over five years and $73 billion over 20 years in new defence spending. This builds on historic investments the federal government has made to date to support members of our Armed Forces, strengthen Canada's defence capabilities, and respond to global challenges.

, the Government of announced .1 billion over five years and $73 billion over 20 years in new defence spending. This builds on historic investments the federal government has made to date to support members of our Armed Forces, strengthen defence capabilities, and respond to global challenges. Since 2022, Canada has committed over $19 billion in multifaceted support to Ukraine . This includes $4 billion in military aid and equipment donations, such as Leopard 2A4 main battle tanks and an armoured recovery vehicle, armoured combat support vehicles, anti-tank weapons, and other arms and equipment. Other assistance includes $12.4 billion in financial assistance, $352.5 million in humanitarian assistance, $442 million in development assistance, and over $210 million in security and stabilization programming.

