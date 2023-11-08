OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 8, 2023 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today announced that he will travel to San Francisco, United States of America, from November 15 to 17, 2023, and participate in the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Leaders' Meeting.

Canada's prosperity is based on free and open trade and investment. In San Francisco, the Prime Minister will advance collaboration among APEC economies that creates middle-class jobs, grows competitive economies, and helps fight climate change. He will also showcase Canadian leadership in food production and supply chain innovation, which helps make groceries more affordable for families.

At the APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting, the Prime Minister will advance shared priorities between Canada and its partners to create new opportunities for Canadian workers and businesses, and deepen shared work on common goals like fighting climate change. The Prime Minister will continue to promote trade and investment, and economic growth that works for the middle class. He will meet with his international counterparts to discuss opportunities in the digital economy, sustainable economic growth, women's economic empowerment, trade facilitation, and energy and food security. The Prime Minister will also reaffirm Canada's commitment to open economic cooperation and removal of trade barriers to benefit people on both sides of the Pacific, as Canada deepens and diversifies its engagement of the Indo-Pacific region.

Quote

"When we open up new markets for Canadian goods and innovation, and make sure the world can invest in Canada, we deliver real results for the middle class. I look forward to meeting with North and South American and Asia-Pacific counterparts to address economic, environmental, and social opportunities and challenges that shape the region and beyond. By working together we will create new opportunities for our workers and businesses, make progress in the fight against climate change, and drive economic growth that works for everyone."

— The Rt. Hon. Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada

Quick Facts

The Prime Minister will be accompanied by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mélanie Joly and by the Minister of Export Promotion, International Trade and Economic Development, Mary Ng.

This is the 8th time Prime Minister Trudeau will participate in the APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting.

Canada is a founding member of APEC. Since its establishment in 1989, APEC has become the pre-eminent economic forum in the Asia-Pacific region.

APEC is a leading platform for Canada to advance economic policies in the Asia-Pacific region to promote free, fair, and open trade and investment and advance inclusive and sustainable growth.

to advance economic policies in the region to promote free, fair, and open trade and investment and advance inclusive and sustainable growth. The 21 APEC member economies account for nearly 40 per cent of the world's population, around half of global merchandise trade, and approximately 60 per cent of global GDP.

In 2022, fellow APEC member countries were the destination for more than 88 per cent of Canada's merchandise exports. Four of Canada's top five merchandise trading partners are APEC countries.

In 2022, foreign investment from APEC economies in Canada was $701 billion.

was . In 2022, two-way merchandise trade between Canada and the United States of America totaled $963.5 billion .

