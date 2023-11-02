OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 2, 2023 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today announced he will travel to Washington, D.C. on November 3, 2023, to participate in the inaugural Americas Partnership for Economic Prosperity (APEP) Leaders' Summit, hosted by the President of the United States of America, Joe Biden.

During the Leaders' Summit, the Prime Minister and other APEP leaders will focus on key areas of mutual interest, including strengthening our respective economies and trade relations, increasing collective stability and resilience, creating good-quality jobs, and growing the middle-class, as well as attracting responsible and sustainable investments that will bolster our supply chains for the next generation. The Summit will be an opportunity to address the economic opportunities and challenges of migration in our hemisphere.

In his discussions with fellow APEP partners, Prime Minister Trudeau will underscore the importance of taking ambitious action on climate change, creating good jobs, and accelerating the development of clean energy technologies. He will highlight Canada's role as a leader on climate change, as well as a strategic partner to advance growth and prosperity in the hemisphere. Importantly, the Prime Minister will showcase Canadian businesses and investment opportunities in the U.S., Latin America, and the Caribbean.

"There is no better time to work together toward achieving a prosperous, strong, and resilient future for our hemisphere. That is why I look forward to working with APEP leaders at the Leaders' Summit to advance important issues such as sustainable economic growth, climate adaptation and mitigation, and expand trade and investment ties in the region."

— The Rt. Hon. Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada

The APEP Leaders' Summit is a historic initiative that creates a framework for regional co-operation to foster competitiveness, resilience, shared prosperity, and inclusive and sustainable investment. It aims to unleash the Western hemisphere's full economic potential including boosting competitiveness, building more resilient regional supply chains, creating quality jobs, combating climate change, and reinvigorating our hemisphere's economic institutions.

Barbados



Canada



Chile



Colombia



Costa Rica



Dominican Republic



Ecuador



Mexico



Panama



Peru



United States



Uruguay

The Canada - United States partnership is forged by our shared geography, values, interests, deep personal connections, and strong economic ties. Canada and the United States enjoy the largest trade relationship in the world.

- partnership is forged by our shared geography, values, interests, deep personal connections, and strong economic ties. and enjoy the largest trade relationship in the world. Canada has longstanding ties and robust relationships with Caribbean countries, including our partnership on development challenges and regional security. We share values including democracy, human rights, and the rule of law with our Commonwealth, Francophonie, and other partners.

has longstanding ties and robust relationships with countries, including our partnership on development challenges and regional security. We share values including democracy, human rights, and the rule of law with our Commonwealth, Francophonie, and other partners. Canada shares many connections with countries and peoples of Latin America , including people-to-people ties, shared values, trade and investment, student exchanges, and tourism.

