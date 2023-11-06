OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 6, 2023 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today announced the appointment of the Honourable Mary T. Moreau to the Supreme Court of Canada.

Justice Moreau's esteemed judicial career includes 29 years on the Court of King's Bench of Alberta. In 2017, she was appointed Chief Justice of that court. Prior to becoming a judge, Justice Moreau practised criminal law, constitutional law, and civil litigation in Edmonton, Alberta. Throughout her career, she has been extensively involved in judicial education, administration, and ethics, both in Canada and internationally.

This appointment is the sixth under the Supreme Court selection process launched by the Government of Canada in 2016. Through this process, an independent and non-partisan advisory board, chaired by the Honourable H. Wade MacLauchlan, was tasked with identifying suitable candidates who are jurists of the highest caliber, are functionally bilingual, and are representative of the diversity of Canada.

Justice Moreau will fill the vacancy created by the retirement of Justice Russell Brown.

