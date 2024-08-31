OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 31, 2024 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today announced that the Governor General, Her Excellency the Right Honourable Mary Simon, appointed the following individuals as independent senators to fill vacancies in the Senate:

Daryl Fridhandler , for Alberta

, for Dr. Kristopher Wells , for Alberta

Daryl Fridhandler is a corporate lawyer, arbitrator, mediator, and businessman with over 40 years of legal experience. A King's Counsel and the recipient of several awards and recognitions, he has been a trusted legal advisor for a range of private and public companies, non-profits, and projects, and has been actively engaged in the community, serving on the boards of numerous organizations.

Dr. Kristopher Wells is an educator, a scientific expert, and a champion for the 2SLGBTQI+ community who has used research and advocacy to help advance diversity, equity, and human rights in Alberta and across the country. For his contributions, he has received accolades that include the Alberta Centennial Medal and the Alberta Award for Study of Canadian Human Rights and Multiculturalism.

These new senators were recommended by the Independent Advisory Board for Senate Appointments and chosen using a merit-based process open to all Canadians. Introduced in 2016, this process ensures senators are independent, and are able to tackle the broad range of challenges and opportunities facing the country.

Quote

"I congratulate Mr. Fridhandler and Dr. Wells on their appointment as Parliament's newest independent senators. Their experiences will make them important voices for their communities."

— The Rt. Hon. Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada

Quick Facts

The Senate is the Upper House in Canada's parliamentary democracy.

parliamentary democracy. Candidate submissions were reviewed by the Independent Advisory Board for Senate Appointments, which provided recommendations to the Prime Minister. The Board is guided in its work by public, transparent, non-partisan, and merit-based criteria to identify highly qualified candidates for the Senate.

With today's announcement, there have been 86 independent appointments to the Senate made on the advice of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau . All of them were recommended by the Board.

. All of them were recommended by the Board. Under the Canadian Constitution, the Governor General appoints individuals to the Senate. By convention, senators are appointed on the advice of the Prime Minister.

Once appointed by the Governor General, new senators join their peers to examine and revise legislation, investigate national issues, and represent regional, provincial and territorial, and minority interests – important functions in a modern democracy.

