OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 28, 2025 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today announced that the Governor General, Her Excellency the Right Honourable Mary Simon, appointed Duncan Wilson as an independent senator to fill a vacancy in the Senate for British Columbia.

Duncan Wilson is a seasoned executive with more than 30 years of leadership experience spanning the maritime sector, government, and not-for-profit organizations. This includes 21 years at the Vancouver Fraser Port Authority, where he most recently served as Vice-President of Environment and External Affairs. Throughout his career, he has been a strong advocate for marine conservation, climate action, and sustainable development, helping shape policies that balance economic growth with environmental stewardship. His contributions have earned him a King Charles III Coronation Medal and a Queen Elizabeth II Diamond Jubilee Medal.

This new senator was recommended by the Independent Advisory Board for Senate Appointments and chosen using a merit-based process open to all Canadians. Introduced in 2016, this process ensures senators are independent and able to tackle the broad range of challenges and opportunities facing the country.

Quote

"I congratulate Mr. Wilson on his appointment as Parliament's newest independent senator. His leadership, experience, and dedication to building a better Canada and a more sustainable future will make him a valuable asset to the Senate. I look forward to his contributions in this new role."

— The Rt. Hon. Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada

Quick Facts

The Senate is the Upper House of Canada's parliamentary democracy.

parliamentary democracy. Candidate submissions were reviewed by the Independent Advisory Board for Senate Appointments, which provided recommendations to the Prime Minister. The Board is guided in its work by public, transparent, non-partisan, and merit-based criteria to identify highly qualified candidates for the Senate.

With today's announcement, there have been 95 independent appointments to the Senate made on the advice of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau . All of them were recommended by the Board.

. All of them were recommended by the Board. Under the Canadian Constitution, the Governor General appoints individuals to the Senate. By convention, senators are appointed on the advice of the Prime Minister.

Once appointed by the Governor General, new senators join their peers to examine and revise legislation, investigate national issues, and represent regional, provincial and territorial, and minority interests – important functions in a modern democracy.

Biographical Note

Associated Links

