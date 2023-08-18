OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 18, 2023 /CNW/ - The National Security and Intelligence Committee of Parliamentarians and the National Security and Intelligence Review Agency were established in 2017 and 2019, respectively, to keep Canadians safe and protect our values, rights, and freedoms.

The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today announced the appointment of the Honourable Marty Klyne, Senator for Saskatchewan, to the National Security and Intelligence Committee of Parliamentarians. With this appointment, all seats on the National Security and Intelligence Committee of Parliamentarians are now filled.

The Prime Minister also announced the following appointments to the National Security and Intelligence Review Agency:

Jim Chu becomes a member for a term of five years, effective August 17, 2023 .

Colleen Swords becomes a member for a term of five years, effective August 17, 2023.

The Honourable Marie-Lucie Morin, P.C., is reappointed as member for a term of one year, effective October 8, 2023.

With these changes, all seats on the National Security and Intelligence Review Agency are filled.

Quote

"The National Security and Intelligence Committee of Parliamentarians and the National Security and Intelligence Review Agency play a critical role in ensuring the accountability and efficiency of our national security and intelligence community in keeping Canadians safe. I welcome the appointment and changes announced today, and am confident they will contribute to better protecting Canadians, our country's institutions, and our democracy."

— The Rt. Hon. Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada

Quick Facts

Established in 2017, the National Security and Intelligence Committee of Parliamentarians is made up of Members of Parliament from each party and Senators with top-secret security clearance mandated with reviewing national security and intelligence activities across the Government of Canada . The Committee provides the Prime Minister with an annual report, and special reports when needed.

With today's announcement, the members of the National Security and Intelligence Committee of Parliamentarians are:

Stéphane Bergeron, Bloc Québécois



Don Davies, NDP

, NDP

The Honourable Patricia (Pat) Duncan, Senate



Iqra Khalid, Liberal

, Liberal

The Honourable Marty Klyne, Senate



The Honourable Frances Lankin, P.C., C.M., Senate



Patricia Lattanzio, Liberal

, Liberal

James Maloney, Liberal

, Liberal

The Honourable David J. McGuinty, P.C., Liberal (Chair)



Rob Morrison, Conservative

, Conservative

Alex Ruff , M.S.C., C.D., Conservative

Established in 2019, the National Security and Intelligence Review Agency is made up of top independent experts mandated with strengthening independent scrutiny and national security accountability in Canada . The Agency independently reviews all Government of Canada national security and intelligence activities to ensure they are lawful, reasonable, and necessary, and provides recommendations to the Government of Canada . It also investigates public complaints regarding key national security agencies and activities.

With today's announcement, the members of the National Security and Intelligence Review Agency are:

Matthew Cassar



Jim Chu



The Honourable Marie Deschamps, C.C. (Chair)



Craig Forcese (Vice-Chair)

(Vice-Chair)

Dr. Foluke Laosebikan, Q.C.

, Q.C.

The Honourable Marie-Lucie Morin, P.C.



Colleen Swords

Biographical Notes

Associated Links

