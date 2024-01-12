OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 12, 2024 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today announced the following changes in the senior ranks of the public service:

Nathalie G. Drouin, currently Deputy Clerk of the Privy Council and Associate Secretary to the Cabinet, becomes Deputy Clerk of the Privy Council and National Security and Intelligence Advisor to the Prime Minister, effective January 27, 2024.

Christiane (Chris) Fox, currently Deputy Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, becomes Deputy Clerk of the Privy Council and Associate Secretary to the Cabinet, effective January 27, 2024.

Dr. Harpreet S. Kochhar, currently President of the Canadian Food Inspection Agency, becomes Deputy Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, effective January 27, 2024.

Paul MacKinnon, currently Deputy Secretary to the Cabinet (Governance), Privy Council Office, becomes President of the Canadian Food Inspection Agency, effective January 27, 2024.

Catherine Luelo, former Chief Information Officer of Canada, Treasury Board of Canada Secretariat, becomes Senior Official at the Privy Council Office, effective January 15, 2024. In this capacity, she will advise the Clerk of the Privy Council on digital transformation and information technology sector talent management. Efforts are underway to identify the next Chief Information Officer.

Cliff Groen, currently Business Lead, Benefits Delivery Modernization, Employment and Social Development Canada, becomes Associate Deputy Minister of Employment and Social Development and Chief Operating Officer for Service Canada, effective immediately.

John Ostrander, currently Technical Lead, Benefits Delivery Modernization, Employment and Social Development Canada, becomes Business Lead, Benefits Delivery Modernization, Employment and Social Development Canada, effective immediately.

Michelle Kovacevic, currently Senior Assistant Deputy Minister, Federal-Provincial Relations and Social Policy Branch, Department of Finance Canada, becomes Associate Deputy Minister of Indigenous Services, effective January 22, 2024.

Raj Thuppal, currently Assistant Deputy Minister and Chief Information Officer, National Defence, becomes Executive Vice-President of Shared Services Canada, effective January 22, 2024.

Rob Wright, currently Assistant Deputy Minister, Science and Parliamentary Infrastructure Branch, Public Services and Procurement Canada, becomes Associate Deputy Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations, effective January 22, 2024.

The Prime Minister also congratulated the following individuals on their retirements from the public service after years of tireless efforts serving Canadians, and he wished them the best in their future endeavours:

Jody Thomas , National Security and Intelligence Advisor to the Prime Minister

, National Security and Intelligence Advisor to the Prime Minister Lori MacDonald , former Associate Deputy Minister of Employment and Social Development and Chief Operating Officer for Service Canada

, former Associate Deputy Minister of Employment and Social Development and Chief Operating Officer for Service Canada Paula Isaak , former Associate Deputy Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations and President of the Canadian Northern Economic Development Agency

