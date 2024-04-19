OTTAWA, ON, April 19, 2024 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today announced the appointment of Gerald W. (Gerry) Kisoun as the next Commissioner of the Northwest Territories, for a term of five years.

Mr. Kisoun is an Inuvialuit-Gwich'in Elder and an active member of his community who has dedicated his career to serving the people of the Northwest Territories. He served in the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) for 25 years, worked with Parks Canada for 17 years, and was the Deputy Commissioner of the Northwest Territories from 2011 to 2017. He is also a dedicated volunteer and the recipient of numerous recognitions, including the RCMP Long Service Medal, the 125th Anniversary of the Confederation of Canada Medal, the Queen Elizabeth II's Diamond Jubilee Medal, and the Polar Medal.

The Prime Minister took the opportunity to thank the outgoing Commissioner of the Northwest Territories, the Honourable Margaret Thom, for her hard work and dedication to serving the people of the Northwest Territories.

Quote

"I congratulate Mr. Kisoun on his appointment as the next Commissioner of the Northwest Territories. As a community leader with a wealth of previous experience, including as a former Deputy Commissioner, I have no doubt that he will continue to make important contributions to the territory and be an inspiration for all Canadians."

— The Rt. Hon. Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada

Quick Fact

Territorial Commissioners are Governor in Council appointments. They fulfill many of the same duties as the Lieutenant Governor of a province. Their responsibilities include swearing in Members of the Legislative Assembly and Members of the Executive Council, opening the Legislative Assembly, and providing assent for legislation passed by the Assembly.

