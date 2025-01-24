OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 24, 2025 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today announced a change to the Ministry:

Steven MacKinnon , Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Labour, will serve concurrently as Leader of the Government in the House of Commons.

Minister MacKinnon previously served as Leader of the Government in the House of Commons and accumulated a wealth of experience building consensus and working with partners to pass legislation. With this renewed mandate, he will bring a collaborative and effective approach to deliver results for Canadians.

Minister MacKinnon replaces Karina Gould, who had been serving as Leader of the Government in the House of Commons since 2023.

