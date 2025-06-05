SAINTE-CLAIRE, QC, June 5, 2025 /CNW/ - Prevost, the world leader in the production of conversion coaches for the music and entertainment industry, announced today that it has become a partner of Rolling Stone Qc, Billboard Canada and NXNE Music Festival in Toronto. Renowned as an iconic brand in the coach industry, Prevost entertainer coaches continue to be the music industry's #1 choice.

"Founded 100 years ago, Prevost is an iconic brand for the music and motorcoach industry and is proud to partner with Rolling Stone Qc and Billboard Canada, two names rich in music history and still moving with the times like us. It was also natural to be partner with NXNE, a major Canadian music festival that features some of North America's best up and coming bands as well as established talent that are familiar with the Prevost lifestyle. We're also honored to be a part of the festival's 30th anniversary this year", said Mr. François Tremblay, President of Volvo Group Canada, Prevost & Volvo Bus North America.

Built for Touring, the way you want it

Traveling and living in a Prevost is luxuriously comfortable and relaxing because a Prevost entertainer coach is designed and built to perfectly suit the individual needs of touring entertainers. Prevost entertainer conversions are built to provide incomparable durability and reliability; for you and your performers.

"With us, tour managers can send their performers and crew on the road in comfort, luxury and style while knowing the signature Prevost safety features give them peace of mind on the road. Artists will arrive rested, refreshed and ready to hit the stage. A Prevost entertainer coach is designed for touring", added François Tremblay.

The Prevost coaches will be operating during the 2025 edition of the NXNE festival in Toronto from June 11-15.

About PREVOST

Prevost has provided coach solutions for a century with an uncompromising commitment to quality, a drive for constant innovation and improvement, and dedication to safety and sustainability in every business aspect. Today, Prevost is one of North America's largest producers of premium intercity touring coaches and is the world leader in the production of high-end motorhome and specialty conversion coaches. Customer support is secured via the largest service network in the motorcoach industry with OEM-owned and operated service centers across North America, mobile service vans, and a specialized customer support team with more than 260 years of industry experience. Prevost manufacturing facilities are located in Sainte-Claire, Quebec, Canada.

Prevost is part of the Volvo Group, one of the world's leading manufacturers of buses, trucks, construction equipment, power solutions for marine and industrial applications, financing and services that increase customer uptime and productivity. For more information, please visit www.volvogroup.com.

