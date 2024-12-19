SAINTE-CLAIRE, QC, Dec. 19, 2024 /CNW/ - Just a few days before the end of Prevost's 100th anniversary year, and to mark this historic milestone, Canada's largest family-owned motorcoach carrier and operator, Coach Atlantic Maritime Bus, has reached an agreement with Prevost for an order of 100 coaches for the coming years.

This alliance confirms the positioning of the Prince Edward Island company, Coach Atlantic Maritime Bus, as a true leader in its market, and recognizes the commitment of the existing partnership between the two companies.

This economical agreement will strengthen Prevost's coach production and ensure Coach Atlantic Maritime Bus's top of the line coach transportation for many Canadians.

Quotes

"I would like to thank Coach Atlantic Maritime Bus and its president, Matthew Cassidy, for their renewed confidence in Prevost. In addition to generating significant economic impact in our respective regions, their commitment illustrates and strengthens the existing relationship between us. This agreement rounds off a year of celebrations and growth. We are proud to count them among our customers." - Mr. François Tremblay, President of Prevost and Volvo Group Canada.

"For the last 100 years, Prevost has been setting the standard in the motorcoach industry for reliability, service, and innovation. We are proud to be their partner and excited to celebrate their 100th anniversary with this announcement. In addition to showing our commitment to the Prevost team, we want this order to provide confidence to our key customers and markets (multi-day tours, cruise ship shore excursions, group charter, and intercity transportation) that we are here to grow with them and will continue to provide them with best-in-class equipment and service." - Mr. Matthew Cassidy, President of Coach Atlantic Transportation Group.

"For 100 years, Prevost has been making Quebec shine at home and abroad with its quality products and exemplary service. This Quebec flagship makes us proud, and I salute the commitment of the workers in Chaudière-Appalaches who keep the Prevost brand alive and growing." Mrs. Christine Fréchette, Minister of Economy, Innovation and Energy and Minister Responsible for Regional Economic Development

About Prevost

Prevost has provided coach solutions for a century with an uncompromising commitment to quality, a drive for constant innovation and improvement, and dedication to safety and sustainability in every business aspect. Today, Prevost is one of North America's largest producers of premium intercity touring coaches and is the world leader in the production of high-end motorhome and specialty conversion coaches. Customer support is secured via the largest service network in the motorcoach industry with OEM-owned and operated service centers across North America, mobile service vans, and a specialized customer support team with more than 260 years of industry experience. Prevost manufacturing facilities are located in Sainte-Claire, Quebec, Canada.

Prevost is part of the Volvo Group, one of the world's leading manufacturers of buses, trucks, construction equipment, power solutions for marine and industrial applications, financing and services that increase customer uptime and productivity. For more information, please visit www.volvogroup.com.

