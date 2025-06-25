SAINTE-CLAIRE, QC, June 25, 2025 /CNW/ - Prevost, a member of the Volvo Group and North America's leading motorcoach manufacturer, is proud to announce the delivery of the very first motorcoach to New York City's Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA). This marks the beginning of the largest contract in Prevost's history.

"This is a historic moment. The first coach in a long series, destined for the largest public transport agency in North America, has just left our Sainte-Claire plant," said François Tremblay, President of Prevost and Volvo Group Canada. "In addition to generating significant economic spinoffs for our region and offering quality intercity connection transportation to the people of New York, this first delivery is a fine illustration of the relationship of trust between Prevost and the MTA".

On December 19, 2023, Prevost announced the largest contract in its history, winning a major order from New York City's Metropolitan Transportation Authority to manufacture 381 coaches, including a firm order for 250 coaches to be delivered between 2025 and 2026.

"I would like to extend my warmest thanks to everyone involved in achieving this major milestone for Prevost, from our partner in New York to our teams and employees in Sainte-Claire, as well as our suppliers who were able to meet the demand: it was a tremendous team effort!", concluded M. Tremblay.

This major contract has enabled the company to retain and hire over 150 new employees in Sainte-Claire, in the Bellechasse region, since last year. A mandate that will also benefit the company's many Quebec and other suppliers.

Prevost has provided coach solutions for a century with an uncompromising commitment to quality, a drive for constant innovation and improvement, and dedication to safety and sustainability in every business aspect. Today, Prevost is one of North America's largest producers of premium intercity touring coaches and is the world leader in the production of high-end motorhome and specialty conversion coaches. Customer support is secured via the largest service network in the motorcoach industry with OEM-owned and operated service centers across North America, mobile service vans, and a specialized customer support team with more than 260 years of industry experience. Prevost manufacturing facilities are located in Sainte-Claire, Quebec, Canada.

Prevost is part of the Volvo Group, one of the world's leading manufacturers of buses, trucks, construction equipment, power solutions for marine and industrial applications, financing and services that increase customer uptime and productivity. For more information, please visit www.volvogroup.com.

