Prevost Owners Celebrate 100th Anniversary in Style

"When you're in the RV world, everybody's friends. The group of us that are Prevost owners have a special connection above and beyond the connection that we all have living in RVs," said Brian Addotta, who owns a Liberty Coach.

To help owners enjoy life on the road together, Prevost and its conversion partners support a variety of clubs, including the Prevost Motorcoach Club, Marathon Coach Club, Bus 'N Bikers, Road Hogs and Jewell's Club.

Rick Smith, president of Road Hogs, and his wife, Lesley, assembled a convoy of Prevost motorcoaches to attend the Prevost celebration. The group hit several sites on their way to Quebec, including Sturgis and Yellowstone National Park, as well Montreal, Sault Ste. Marie and Niagara Falls in Canada. After the rally, they planned to visit Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island before heading back to the United States.

Dozens of motorhomes and display coaches were part of the 100th anniversary rally from featured converters Liberty Coach, Marathon Coach, Millennium Luxury Coaches, Featherlite Coaches and Emerald Luxury Coaches.

"It was amazing to see 160+ Prevost coaches from all different eras and conversions come together at their birthplace to celebrate Prevost 100 in Quebec City. It was equally unique to see the various clubs representing one common thing…Prevost. We were honored to represent Prevost Motorcoach Club, as well as Road Hogs, during the event. Trading stories with fellow owners as well as adding some new members to both clubs," said Tom Klause from Prevost Motorcoach Club.

For nearly a week, rally attendees were immersed in the history of Prevost, Quebec City and Sainte-Claire – where the company was founded and is still located to this day. The itinerary included a Prevost factory visit, converter display coaches, historic Quebec tours, shopping excursions, motorcycle rides, golf outings, live entertainment and, of course, lots of time with friends.

"Being able to meet the Prévost family members and seeing four generations of family, working to restore the very first 1924 coach built by Eugène, the founder of Prevost, was beyond words. You just had to be there," said Ed Cheeney, president of Marathon Coach Club International. "I know I speak for all of our members when I say that this was a once in a lifetime event and proved to be a spectacular gathering for all the events that were planned and meeting friends and making new friends."

Since January, Prevost has chronicled its 100th anniversary on its website – Prevostcar.com – and on Facebook , LinkedIn , Instagram , YouTube and X . Through videos, images, stories and recollections, the company has captured the history and future of Prevost.

"It was incredible seeing the beautiful Prevost motorcoaches and their owners come together to celebrate what Eugène Prévost started in 1924," said Prevost and Volvo Group Canada President François Tremblay. "I heard so many stories of friendships that span decades and unforgettable adventures Prevost owners have been on together."

To learn more about Prevost Motorhome converters and clubs, visit Prevostmotorhomes.com .

