SAINTE-CLAIRE, QC, April 7, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Prevost, part of the Volvo Group, announces a new electrification program. Through this five-year program, Prevost will develop a new 100% electric coach as well as a retrofit kit to convert diesel engines into electric propulsion systems.

In support of this project, the Government of Quebec, through Investissement Québec, will provide a forgivable loan of $15.15 million. In addition, the Ministry of Environment of Quebec will provide a $7.5 million non-repayable contribution to Prevost.

The new electric coach will offer an autonomy of 400 km. A total of 115 jobs will be created during the program, while 650 will be maintained.

"We are thrilled to be able to count on the support of the Quebec government. The coach market is looking forward to contribute to the fight against climate change, and Prevost is ready to participate and offer an electric powertrain alternative to contribute to this global transformation," said François Tremblay, President of Prevost. Tremblay added, "We are 2 years away from celebrating Prevost's 100th anniversary, so what better way to celebrate than by bringing sustainable innovations to the market!"

"This project is promising for our entire electrical industry. Our economic future depends extensively on electrification. Québec has everything it takes to position itself at the forefront. We have everything that we need to be a leader in the green economy. Now is the time to invest to build a more prosperous, greener, prouder Québec."

François Legault, Premier of Québec

"Our government wants to make Québec a global transportation electrification hub. We will develop a comprehensive industry, from mineral processing to the manufacture of electric vehicles."

Pierre Fitzgibbon, Minister of Economy and Innovation and Minister Responsible for Regional Economic Development

"We are proud to participate in this project's success, whose realization will contribute to the transportation electrification objectives set out in the 2030 Plan for a Green Economy. By fostering the development of innovative products in the electric vehicle industry, our government is showing that it is resolutely committed to the climate transition in Québec."

Benoit Charette, Minister of the Environment and the Fight Against Climate Change, Minister Responsible for the Fight Against Racism, and Minister Responsible for the Laval Region

"Hundreds of dynamic businesses such as Prevost are found throughout the Chaudière-Appalaches region. They are operating in varied industry sectors and providing thousands of high-quality jobs. Prevost will celebrate its centennial in two years and I would like to emphasize the key role that the company is playing in the region's economic development. The proposed development of a fully-electric bus will once again engender significant spinoff and job creation."

Stéphanie Lachance, MNA for Bellechasse and Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of Families

"The Investissement Québec team based here and abroad has largely contributed to the realization of this important growth project for Prevost. It marks another step toward making Québec a leader in the realm of transportation electrification and developing here cutting-edge expertise that fosters a sustainable, lower-carbon economy. This will lead to significant spinoff in the regions and in Québec overall."

Guy LeBlanc, President and Chief Executive Officer, Investissement Québec

About Prevost

Prevost has provided coach solutions for nearly a century with an uncompromising commitment to quality, a drive for constant innovation and improvement, and dedication to safety and sustainability in every business aspect. Today, Prevost is one of North America's largest producers of premium intercity touring coaches, and is the world leader in the production of high-end motorhome and specialty conversion coaches. Customer support is secured via the largest service network in the motorcoach industry with 17 OEM-owned and operated service centers across North America, a specialized customer support team with more than 260 years of industry experience, and 60 mobile service vans. Prevost manufacturing facilities are located in Sainte-Claire, Quebec, Canada and Plattsburgh, New-York, United States.

Prevost is part of the Volvo Group, one of the world's leading manufacturers of buses, trucks, construction equipment, power solutions for marine and industrial applications, financing and services that increase customer uptime and productivity. For more information, please visit www.volvogroup.com.





