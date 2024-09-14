SAINTE-CLAIRE, QC, Sept. 14, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, thousands of Prevost employees, customers, suppliers, government officials and local dignitaries celebrated the 100th anniversary of Prevost. The gathering took place in Sainte-Claire, the small town where Eugène Prévost founded the company in 1924.

"The success of Prevost is due to our committed employees and loyal customers – many of whom have been with us for generations," said Prevost and Volvo Group Canada President François Tremblay. "The anniversary is an opportunity to recognize them while honoring the legacy of Eugène Prévost."

The employees of Prevost celebrate the company's 100th anniversary in Sainte-Claire. (CNW Group/Prevost)

Additionally, in the week prior, 165 Prevost motorhome owners traveled hundreds, and in some cases thousands, of miles to Québec City to take part in a multi-day 100 Year Anniversary Rally.

The Sept. 14 event was the culmination of nine months of activities that took place throughout Canada and the United States. The 100th anniversary celebration in Sainte-Claire included Prevost factory tours, visits to the Prevost museum, and a special appearance by "Clarisse," along with food and entertainment.

Clarisse is a hand-built replica of the wooden body coach that Eugène Prévost fashioned. For years, it was the dream of André Turmel, one of Eugène's grandsons, to recreate the very first Prevost ever made.

As the 100th anniversary approached, the family worked together to make the dream a reality. The project was a labor of love that spanned three generations. The name "Clarisse" was chosen to honor Eugène's wife who was his biggest champion and tireless supporter.

Coincidentally, Prevost and Sainte-Claire are celebrating anniversaries that mark 100 and 200 years, respectively. Sainte-Claire was founded in 1824, followed by Prevost a century later.

Since January, Prevost has chronicled its 100th anniversary on its website – Prevostcar.com – and on Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube and X. Through videos, images, stories and recollections, the company has captured the history and future of Prevost.

For information on Prevost's 100th anniversary, visit prevostcar.com.

About Prevost

Prevost has provided coach solutions for a century with an uncompromising commitment to quality, a drive for constant innovation and improvement, and dedication to safety and sustainability in every business aspect. Today, Prevost is one of North America's largest producers of premium intercity touring coaches, and is the world leader in the production of high-end motorhome and specialty conversion coaches. Customer support is secured via the largest service network in the motorcoach industry with strategically located OEM-owned and operated service centers across North America, a specialized customer support team with more than 260 years of industry experience, and 50+ mobile service vans. Prevost manufacturing facilities are located in Sainte-Claire, Quebec, Canada. Prevost is part of the Volvo Group, one of the world's leading manufacturers of buses, trucks, construction equipment, power solutions for marine and industrial applications, financing and services that increase customer uptime and productivity. For more information, please visit www.volvogroup.com.

SOURCE Prevost

Megan White, 336-541-4175, [email protected]