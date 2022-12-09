Preventing gender-based violence that targets Indigenous women and 2SLGBTQQIA+ persons in Alberta

EDMONTON, AB, Dec. 9, 2022 /CNW/ - The National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls highlighted the underlying systemic causes of ongoing violence against Indigenous women, girls, and 2SLGBTQQIA+ people. The COVID-19 pandemic also created unprecedented challenges for victims and survivors seeking help and the frontline organizations that support them.

Today, the Honourable Marci Ien, Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth, and the Honourable Randy Boissonnault, Minister of Tourism and Associate Minister of Finance and MP for Edmonton Centre, announced up to $2 million for six organizations in Alberta. This funding will bolster the capacity of Indigenous and 2SLGBTQQIA+ organizations to provide gender-based violence (GBV) prevention programming aimed at addressing the root causes of violence against Indigenous women, girls, and 2SLGBTQQIA+ people.

The following six organizations are receiving funding today:

Awo Taan Healing Lodge Society

Red Deer Native Friendship Society

Institute for the Advancement of Aboriginal Women

Nisohkamakewin Foundation

Edmonton Heyoka Healing Society

Native Counselling Services of Alberta

This announcement builds on the endorsement of the National Action Plan to End Gender-Based Violence by the federal-provincial and territorial ministers responsible for the status of women in early November. The National Action Plan includes five pillars: support for victims, survivors and their families; prevention; a responsive justice system; implementing Indigenous-led approaches; and social infrastructure and an enabling environment.

Quotes

"The high rates of violence against Indigenous women, girls and 2SLGBTQQIA+ people are alarming. To the frontline organizations, advocates, and volunteers working to address this ongoing problem: you are the heart of systemic change and supporting your life-saving work remains a priority for the Government of Canada. Today, we reaffirm our commitment to working with Indigenous partners, victims and survivors of gender-based violence and their families right here in Alberta—to work toward ending this ongoing tragedy and building safer communities from coast to coast to coast."

The Honourable Marci Ien, Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth

"No community, no province and no territory is spared from the horrible consequences of gender-based violence, which disproportionately affects women, girls, 2SLGBTQQIA+ persons, Indigenous people, racialized individuals and those living with disabilities. Yet, I am also inspired by those champions who have tirelessly worked towards a Canada free from gender-based violence. Today's announcement is an important partnership between Alberta and the Government of Canada to increase the capacity of organizations providing gender-based violence prevention programming in Alberta and ensure we create a safer Canada for everyone."

The Honourable Randy Boissonnault, Minister of Tourism, Associate Minister of Finance and MP for Edmonton Centre

Quick facts

This funding is part of the approximately $601.3 million that the Government of Canada committed through Budget 2021 to increase efforts to end gender-based violence.

that the Government of committed through Budget 2021 to increase efforts to end gender-based violence. The Government of Canada has committed approximately $300 million in emergency COVID-19 funding to support individuals experiencing gender-based violence. Since April 2020 , we've invested over $250 million of emergency COVID-19 funding in 1,400 women's shelters, sexual assault centres, and other organizations, including 138 organizations that serve Indigenous individuals.

has committed approximately in emergency COVID-19 funding to support individuals experiencing gender-based violence. Since , we've invested over of emergency COVID-19 funding in 1,400 women's shelters, sexual assault centres, and other organizations, including 138 organizations that serve Indigenous individuals. This funding is a key initiative of the Federal Pathway to Address Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls and 2SLGBTQQIA+ People.

The Federal Pathway to Address Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls and 2SLGBTQQIA+ People is the Government of Canada's contribution to the 2021 Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls, and 2SLGBTQQIA+ People National Action Plan: Ending Violence Against Indigenous Women, Girls, and 2SLGBTQQIA+ People. It outlines the Government of Canada's efforts, now and in the future, to end gender-based violence and the systemic racism responsible for missing and murdered Indigenous women, girls and 2SLGBTQQIA+ people.

contribution to the 2021 Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls, and 2SLGBTQQIA+ People National Action Plan: Ending Violence Against Indigenous Women, Girls, and 2SLGBTQQIA+ People. It outlines the Government of efforts, now and in the future, to end gender-based violence and the systemic racism responsible for missing and murdered Indigenous women, girls and 2SLGBTQQIA+ people. This announcement builds on previous Women and Gender Equality Canada funding of over $13 million for more than 100 commemoration projects to help honour the lives and legacies of missing and murdered Indigenous women, girls, and 2SLGBTQQIA+ people.

