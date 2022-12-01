President of the Treasury Board's statement on approval of a collective agreement with the Association of Canadian Financial Officers

OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 1, 2022 /CNW/ - The Honourable Mona Fortier, President of the Treasury Board, made the following statement regarding the approval of a new collective agreement for the Comptrollership group:

"I am very pleased to announce that after a year of negotiations, our government has formally approved a new collective agreement with the Association of Canadian Financial Officers (ACFO) for our financial management officers and our internal and external auditors.

This agreement benefits our hard-working public servants who will see wage increases and other enhancements, as quickly as possible. It is also an agreement that is reasonable for all Canadians.

This agreement sets an important, positive precedent for other collective bargaining processes currently underway. When parties are dedicated to working together constructively at the bargaining table, we can reach agreements such as this one that are fair and reflective of the important role of public servants. I am confident that with a shared commitment to collaboration and negotiation we can reach similar outcomes for other employees across the public service.

I would like to personally thank members of the Government bargaining team and the ACFO negotiating team for their commitment to earnest, good-faith bargaining."

SOURCE Treasury Board of Canada Secretariat

For further information: Monica Granados, Press Secretary, Office of the President, Treasury Board of Canada, [email protected], 343-551-6020; Media Relations, Treasury Board of Canada Secretariat, Telephone: 613-369-9400, Toll-free: 1-855-TBS-9-SCT (1-855-827-9728), Teletypewriter (TTY): 613-369-9371, Email: [email protected]