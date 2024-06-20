Prepare for departure: WestJet returns to Fredericton with seasonal connectivity to Calgary

John Weatherill, WestJet Group Executive Vice-President and Chief Commercial Officer, Kate Rogers, Mayor of Fredericton and Johanne Gallant, President and CEO of the Fredericton International Airport Authority sendoff inaugural flight following airport celebration

FREDERICTON, NB, June 20, 2024 /CNW/ - The WestJet Group is celebrating the start of nonstop service between Fredericton and Calgary following the departure of WS315 earlier today. Scheduled to operate twice per week throughout the summer and fall, service between New Brunswick's capital city and WestJet's global hub is already bolstering tourism and business opportunities in both destinations.

"Over the next four months, we anticipate WestJet will bring thousands of guests to the Fredericton region via our global hub in Calgary. We understand the impact these flights bring to the community and appreciate today's support and excitement surrounding this critical route." said John Weatherill, WestJet Executive Vice-President and Chief Commercial Officer. "As we inaugurate our 12th direct link between Atlantic Canada and Western Canada, we are building on the momentum of strong leisure and business demand and look forward to continuing to celebrate the route's success."

Two-way tourism opens network of opportunity between Fredericton and the world this summer

Through the airline's global hub in Calgary, guests travelling from Fredericton are now one flight away from an expansive list of international destinations. Conversely, Western-based travellers will have access to Fredericton's rich culture, bustling craft beer scene and top-tier education centers.

"We're delighted to welcome this new non-stop flight from the Fredericton International Airport (YFC) to WestJet's Calgary hub. This new service increases the connectivity which is so essential for our region's businesses, tourism operators, and families," said Johanne Gallant, President and CEO of the Fredericton International Airport Authority.

"On behalf of my Council colleagues, the City of Fredericton, and my fellow Frederictonians, I am thrilled to welcome WestJet back to our city," said Mayor Kate Rogers. "These new flights are critical for families, businesses, and visitors. Thank you to WestJet for the confidence they are putting in our community and for the support this provides to the economic efforts of a growing city."

Route Weekly Summer Departures Start Date End Date Arrival Time Departure Time Fredericton – Calgary 2x weekly June 20, 2024 October 24 17:50 19:54 Calgary – Fredericton 2x weekly June 20, 2024 October 24 09:15 16:54

WestJet's strongest east-to-west connectivity pays off for Atlantic communities

From Atlantic Canada this summer, WestJet has grown its overall seat capacity by 71 per cent compared to last summer, with 149 peak weekly departures. Including the addition of seasonal service between Fredericton and Calgary, WestJet's domestic seat growth in Atlantic Canada will grow by 50 per cent alone.

Route Peak travel frequency Start Date Fredericton – Calgary 2x weekly June 20 Moncton – Calgary Daily In service Moncton – Edmonton 4x weekly In service Moncton – Toronto 5x weekly In service St. John's – Calgary Daily In service St. John's – Edmonton Daily In service St. John's - Toronto Daily In service Deer Lake – Calgary 4x weekly In service Deer Lake – Toronto 4x weekly In service Charlottetown – Calgary 5x weekly In service Charlottetown – Edmonton 1x weekly June 19 Charlottetown – Toronto 3x weekly In service Halifax – Calgary Daily In service Halifax – Edmonton Daily In service Halifax – Vancouver 4x weekly June 28 Halifax – Winnipeg Daily In service Halifax - Toronto Daily In service

