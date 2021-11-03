Heffel's auction will take place through the firm's Digital Saleroom, broadcast live from three connected satellite salerooms in Toronto, Montreal and Vancouver. Real-time global participation will be by means of telephone, absentee and online bidding. Thanks to industry-leading technology and the firm's national horsepower, collectors and enthusiasts can experience the excitement of the auction room from the comfort of home or anywhere in the world.

Emily Carr continues to make headlines this year, following a number of exceptional results achieved this spring for the beloved Canadian master. Anchoring the fall auction is the breathtaking Cordova Drift, a museum-quality canvas painted in 1931 during Carr's mature period. The painting is outstanding in every way, and beautifully ties together the power of the forest, sea and sky. Cordova Drift leads the seven works by Carr on offer at Heffel, and will undoubtedly garner attention from collectors across the world.

"Art is a source of happiness for so many, and it has truly been an honour to work with collectors that share in our passion and excitement," says David Heffel, President of Heffel Fine Art Auction House. "The calibre of artworks included in our sale is the result of many outstanding collections and important estates, and we look forward to finding the works new homes where they will be enjoyed for generations."

Highlights from the Heffel Auction

Emily Carr stands strong in the auction spotlight with seven exceptional paintings on offer, spanning her artistic career. Leading the group is the 1931 masterpiece canvas, Cordova Drift . The commanding and dramatic depiction of the BC forest and shoreline is fresh to the auction market (est. $2,000,000 – 3,000,000). Other important examples by Carr include the energetic Maude Island Totem (est. $700,000 – 900,000) and the swirling forest landscape, Music in the Trees (est. $250,000 – 350,000).

stands strong in the auction spotlight with seven exceptional paintings on offer, spanning her artistic career. Leading the group is the 1931 masterpiece canvas, . The commanding and dramatic depiction of the BC forest and shoreline is fresh to the auction market (est. – 3,000,000). Other important examples by Carr include the energetic (est. – 900,000) and the swirling forest landscape, (est. – 350,000). Paul Kane's circa 1855 Canadiana canvas, Assiniboine Hunting Buffalo is incredibly rare and holds major historical significance. The detailed and dramatic work is very well-known, and is featured extensively in publications related to the artist (est. $2,500,000 – 3,500,000).

circa 1855 Canadiana canvas, is incredibly rare and holds major historical significance. The detailed and dramatic work is very well-known, and is featured extensively in publications related to the artist (est. – 3,500,000). Lawren Harris is featured prominently with six magnificent examples, demonstrating the breadth of his body of work, from his early illustrations of Toronto's Ward district, to Group of Seven-period depictions of Lake Superior , paintings of his beloved Rocky Mountains, and works from his later period of abstraction. Leading the offering is the deep, monochromatic From Sentinel Pass Above Moraine Lake, Rocky Mts. which was consigned by the family of the artist (est. $400,000 – 600,000).

is featured prominently with six magnificent examples, demonstrating the breadth of his body of work, from his early illustrations of Ward district, to Group of Seven-period depictions of , paintings of his beloved Rocky Mountains, and works from his later period of abstraction. Leading the offering is the deep, monochromatic which was consigned by the family of the artist (est. – 600,000). A very special and highly collectible lot will be hitting the auction block, on the heels of Heffel's record-breaking sale of Cornelius Krieghoff's Quebec Farm . A set of 20 porcelain plates, each one hand painted by Krieghoff with superb detail, is sure to attract collectors and art enthusiasts (est. $40,000 - 60,000).

. A set of 20 porcelain plates, each one hand painted by Krieghoff with superb detail, is sure to attract collectors and art enthusiasts (est. - 60,000). Due to his untimely and mysterious death, artworks by Tom Thomson are few and far between. Spring, 1916 a powerful oil on board by Thomson is on offer this season, presenting a rare and exciting opportunity for collectors (est. $600,000 – 800,000).

are few and far between. a powerful oil on board by Thomson is on offer this season, presenting a rare and exciting opportunity for collectors (est. – 800,000). Night Walk , a masterwork by the internationally-collected Alex Colville will be presented in the fall sale (est. $400,000 – 600,000). Separately, the very rare preparatory drawing and painted study for the same work are on offer, showing Colville's mathematical and meticulous process.

, a masterwork by the internationally-collected will be presented in the fall sale (est. – 600,000). Separately, the very rare preparatory drawing and painted study for the same work are on offer, showing Colville's mathematical and meticulous process. The current market for important works by the Group of Seven is particularly strong, and Heffel's fall sale is highlighted by a number of significant examples painted during the highly sought-after "Group-Period." Arthur Lismer's dynamic 1927 canvas Mountain and Lake stands out (est. $400,000 – 600,000), as do excellent works by other members of the renowned collective.

dynamic 1927 canvas stands out (est. – 600,000), as do excellent works by other members of the renowned collective. West Coast collectors will appreciate the stunning sea and sky canvas by Takao Tanabe , West Coast 2/88: Eucott Bay , one of the finest works by the artist ever offered at auction. Tanabe's contemporaries, Gordon Smith and Jack Shadbolt , also shine in the sale.

, , one of the finest works by the artist ever offered at auction. Tanabe's contemporaries, and , also shine in the sale. Two dynamic paintings by Jack Bush round out the Post-War offering, including the large scale Sway #1, a joyful and vibrant canvas from Bush's prime 1960s period (est. $250,000 - 350,000).

Important paintings by Quebec artists highlight the Post-War & Contemporary catalogue, including a major canvas by Guido Molinari consigned by the artist's estate (Bi-sériel violet-ocre, Estimate: $200,000 – 300,000) and six works by the world-renowned Jean Paul Riopelle . Heffel is proud to support a number of important projects related to the work of Riopelle, including the catalogue raisonné and the current travelling exhibition Riopelle: Call of the Northern Landscapes and Indigenous Cultures, now open at Whistler's Audain Art Museum.

Heffel Fall Auction Schedule

To give interested buyers an opportunity to view these works, the collection will be previewed through virtual gallery tours at Heffel.com, and by appointment in three cities leading up to the auction.

Vancouver : Monday, October 18 to Wednesday, October 27, 11 am – 6 pm, Heffel Gallery (2247 Granville Street)

Monday, October 18 to Wednesday, October 27, 11 am – 6 pm, Heffel Gallery (2247 Granville Street) Montreal : Thursday, November 4 to Thursday, November 11 , 11 am – 6 pm, Galerie Heffel (1840 rue Sherbrooke Ouest)

Thursday, November 4 to , 11 am – 6 pm, Galerie Heffel (1840 rue Sherbrooke Ouest) Toronto : Thursday, November 18 to Tuesday, November 30, 11 am – 6 pm, Heffel Gallery (13 Hazelton Avenue)

The two-session auction will take place on Wednesday, December 1. The sale will be broadcast live at Heffel.com and several remote bidding options will be available.

4:30 pm ET — Pre-auction Entertainment

5:00 pm ET — Post-War & Contemporary Art

7:00 pm ET — Canadian, Impressionist & Modern Art

For details on the previews and auction, and to access the online catalogues, please visit www.heffel.com .

About Heffel Fine Art Auction House

Since 1978, Heffel has connected passionate collectors across the world with outstanding works of art, with sales totaling more than half a billion dollars. With offices in Toronto, Vancouver, Montreal, Ottawa and Calgary, Heffel has the most experienced team of fine art specialists in Canada and provides superior client service to both sellers and buyers internationally.

SOURCE Heffel Fine Art Auction House

For further information: to schedule an interview or media viewing, or for high-resolution images, please contact: Rebecca Rykiss, Heffel Fine Art Auction House, [email protected], 647-361-4607

Related Links

www.heffel.com

