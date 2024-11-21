Rediscovered Emily Carr and Masterpiece Tom Thomsons Make History at Heffel's Fall Auction

Record-breaking results at Heffel's fall auction, surpassing $22M in total sales

TORONTO, Nov. 21, 2024 /CNW/ - Heffel Fine Art Auction House celebrated a landmark evening at its historic fall auction, achieving a remarkable total of $22.7 million and setting multiple records across all areas of the market. Tom Thomson stole the show, with two major works from the Collection of Torben V. Kristiansen surpassing $2 million each, cementing his place as a cornerstone of Canadian art. All eyes were also on Emily Carr's Masset, Q.C.I., the rediscovered barn find that captivated the art world and far exceeded expectations. The auction underscored the strength and vibrancy of Canada's art market, with Heffel leading the way. Held at the firm's Toronto auction venue, the event connected a global audience through their Digital Saleroom, providing a dynamic platform for collectors to come together and celebrate exceptional art. (All prices are in Canadian dollars and include a buyer's premium.)

An Emily Carr painting originally purchased for $50 at a Hamptons barn sale, Masset, Q.C.I., achieved a final sale price of $349,250 at the Heffel auction. (CNW Group/Heffel Fine Art Auction House) Two masterpieces by Tom Thomson from the Collection of Torben V. Kristiansen surpassed $2 million at Heffel’s fall 2024 live auction, including Winter Morning which sold for $2,281,250. (CNW Group/Heffel Fine Art Auction House)

An extraordinary piece of Canadian art history came to light at the Heffel auction with Emily Carr's Masset Q.C.I., which achieved a final sale price of $349,250 (est. $100,000 – 200,000). The remarkable backstory of the work—hidden away for over a century before being purchased for just $50 USD at a Hamptons barn sale—has captivated the world. Collectors flocked to Heffel's cross-country previews for a glimpse of the powerful and vivid depiction of a bear totem in Haida Gwaii, exemplifying Carr's reverence for the Indigenous cultures and landscapes of British Columbia. The sale marks a triumphant homecoming for the painting, which now reclaims its place as an essential chapter in Canada's cultural history.

Three extraordinary Tom Thomson paintings dominated the auction, collectively totaling nearly $5 million, led by two masterworks from the esteemed Collection of Torben V. Kristiansen. Winter Morning achieved an astounding $2,281,250 (est. $1,000,000 – 1,500,000), while Tamarack Swamp commanded $2,101,250 (est. $1,200,000 – 1,600,000). Earlier in the evening, Thomson's dazzling Northern Lake more than doubled its expected price and sold for $541,250 (est. $200,000 – 300,000). Due to Thomson's untimely death, his works are among the rarest and most coveted in Canadian art, and these impressive results exemplify his icon status.

"Tonight's auction has been truly unforgettable," said Robert Heffel, Vice President of Heffel Fine Art Auction House. "From the powerful sale of Tom Thomson's masterpieces to the emotional return of Emily Carr's Masset Q.C.I., we witnessed the deep connection collectors have with Canadian art. It's incredibly rewarding to see these exceptional works find their rightful place in the spotlight, commanding the attention and prices they deserve."

Highlights from the Heffel Fall 2024 Live Auction

A monumental and one-of-a-kind 10-kilogram solid gold coin from the Royal Canadian Mint, featuring the iconic artwork of renowned Haida artist Chief James Hart (7IDANsuu) , sold for $1,561,250 , setting an auction record for the artist and for any coin ever sold in Canada . A true masterpiece, The Dance Screen (The Scream Too) , based on Hart's massive wooden carving in the collection of the Audain Art Museum, beautifully blends the artist's Haida culture with numismatic craftsmanship.

, sold for , setting an auction record for the artist and for any coin ever sold in . A true masterpiece, , based on Hart's massive wooden carving in the collection of the Audain Art Museum, beautifully blends the artist's Haida culture with numismatic craftsmanship. Frederick Varley's Bridge Over Lynn shattered the previous auction record for the Group of Seven artist and sold for an exceptional result of $1,321,250 . Beloved for its vivid palette and dynamic portrayal of British Columbia's lush Lynn Valley , this major canvas stands as one of the few remaining Varley canvases in private hands (est. $800,000 – 1,200,000).

shattered the previous auction record for the Group of Seven artist and sold for an exceptional result of . Beloved for its vivid palette and dynamic portrayal of lush , this major canvas stands as one of the few remaining Varley canvases in private hands (est. – 1,200,000). Candelle, a striking, museum-quality 1959 canvas from Marcelle Ferron 's most celebrated period, sold for an impressive $841,250 , nine times its pre-sale estimate of $125,000 – 175,000. The work exemplifies Ferron's mastery of colour and form, making it one of the standout pieces of the auction.

a striking, museum-quality 1959 canvas from 's most celebrated period, sold for an impressive , nine times its pre-sale estimate of – 175,000. The work exemplifies Ferron's mastery of colour and form, making it one of the standout pieces of the auction. Kenojuak Ashevak 's iconic The Enchanted Owl achieved a record-breaking $289,250 at the Heffel auction, soaring past its pre-sale estimate. Consigned by the Grand Rapids Art Museum in Michigan , this vibrant and celebrated print holds a cherished place as a national treasure and a masterpiece of Inuit printmaking, having been immortalized on a Canadian postage stamp in 1970 (est. $125,000 – 175,000).

's iconic achieved a record-breaking at the Heffel auction, soaring past its pre-sale estimate. Consigned by the Grand Rapids Art Museum in , this vibrant and celebrated print holds a cherished place as a national treasure and a masterpiece of Inuit printmaking, having been immortalized on a Canadian postage stamp in 1970 (est. – 175,000). A remarkable five artist records were shattered in today's sale, including standout examples by James Hart , Frederick Varley , Kenojuak Ashevak, W.P. Weston and Bess Harris . Weston's Howe Sound—Yesterday, Today and Forever, a showstopping 1927 masterpiece once held in the prestigious IBM collection, flew to $241, 250 (est . $60,000 – 80,000) and Bess Harris's absolutely stunning Near Moraine Lake achieved a well-deserved $133, 250 (est . $50,000 – 70,000). These incredible results highlight the vibrant demand and soaring market for Canadian art, making this auction one of the most exciting in Heffel's history.

For more information on the works included in Heffel's fall live auction, visit www.heffel.com.

Additional works from the Collection of Torben V. Kristiansen are currently on offer through a curated Heffel online auction, closing on November 28, with future auctions to follow.

Heffel is now welcoming consignments for the spring 2025 auction season, encompassing international and Canadian works of art. The deadline for spring consignments is February 2025.

About Heffel Fine Art Auction House

Since 1978, Heffel has connected passionate collectors across the world with outstanding works of art, with sales approaching $1 billion. Heffel is renowned for its expertise in effectively managing and handling estates, serving as trusted experts for navigating the complexities of art collections inherited from estates with precision and care. With facilities in Toronto, Vancouver, Montreal, Ottawa and Calgary, Heffel has the most experienced team of fine art specialists in Canada and provides premium client service to both sellers and buyers internationally.

