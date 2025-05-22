Group of Seven Shatters Records at Heffel's Landmark All-Canadian Auction

Heffel's watershed all-Canadian auction achieves $22M and shatters records for major artists

TORONTO, May 22, 2025 /CNW/ - Heffel Fine Art Auction House is honoured to celebrate the success of its record-breaking Spring live auction, a watershed evening dedicated exclusively to Canadian masterworks. The all-Canadian sale, held in Heffel's Toronto saleroom, brought together collectors from across the country and around the globe, united in their pursuit of Canada's most legendary artists. It was an electric night for the Group of Seven and Tom Thomson, whose major paintings shattered records and contributed to the evening's overall total of $22 million. As the leader in Canada's market and ranked among the top auction houses in the world globally, Heffel is proud to champion the nation's cultural icons on the international stage.

The auction was led by three historic Group of Seven canvases by Lawren Harris, Franklin Carmichael and Arthur Lismer, consigned from the storied University Club of Toronto. These exceptional paintings by Canada's first national art movement—steeped in institutional history and national pride—anchored a night of landmark results and celebrated a vital chapter in Canada's cultural history. (All prices are in Canadian dollars and include a buyer's premium.)

"Tonight was a true celebration of Canada," said Robert Heffel, Vice President of Heffel. "To see such exceptional works by our country's iconic artists resonate so deeply with collectors is incredibly rewarding. It's an honour for our team to help steward these national treasures into their next chapters."

Highlights from the Heffel Spring 2025 Live Auction

A landmark canvas by Lawren Harris led the evening, drawing serious interest from collectors. Northern Lake , a 1926 masterpiece from the University Club of Toronto collection, realized $3,121,250 . The historic painting of international acclaim, awarded a gold medal at the 1926 Sesqui-Centennial Exposition in Philadelphia and exhibited at the Musée du Jeu de Paume in Paris , is a defining example of Harris's celebrated vision and mastery (est. $2,000,000 – 3,000,000).

For more information on the works included in Heffel's spring live auction, visit www.heffel.com .

Heffel is now welcoming consignments for the fall 2025 auction season. The deadline for fall consignments is August 2025.

About Heffel Fine Art Auction House

Since 1978, Heffel has connected passionate collectors across the world with outstanding works of art, with sales of more than $1 billion. Heffel is renowned for its expertise in effectively managing and handling the sale of works from estates, institutional collections, corporate collections and private collections, serving as trusted experts for navigating the complexities of art collections with precision and care. Notable results include the 2016 sale of Lawren Harris' Mountain Forms for $11,210,000– the record for any Canadian artwork ever sold at auction – as well as Jean Paul Riopelle's Vent du nord for $7,438,750 in 2017. With galleries and support facilities in Toronto, Vancouver, Montreal and Calgary, Heffel has the most experienced team of specialists in Canada and provides premium client service to both sellers and buyers internationally.

