Heffel auction on May 22 is a landmark sale dedicated entirely to Canadian art, with an estimated total value of $18M to $22M

TORONTO, April 24, 2025 /CNW/ - In a time of heightened national pride, Heffel Fine Art Auction House is proud to present its monumental Spring Live Auction — a bold celebration of Canadian art. This all-Canadian, star-studded sale shines a spotlight on the nation's most iconic artists, featuring true masterpieces by Lawren Harris, Tom Thomson, Emily Carr and Jean Paul Riopelle. These legendary figures, whose groundbreaking works helped to define our cultural identity, are set to dazzle on the global stage in this unparalleled event. With an estimated total value of $18 million to $22 million, the two-part sale will take place on May 22, 2025, and will welcome in-person bidders in Heffel's state-of-the-art auction venue in Toronto, alongside remote bidding options available through the firm's Digital Saleroom. (All estimate values are in Canadian dollars.)

Lawren Harris, Northern Image, consigned by the University Club of Toronto, will be offered at the Heffel auction on May 22, 2025 (CNW Group/Heffel Fine Art Auction House) Jean Paul Riopelle’s spectacular Sans titre, painted in 1952, is a highlight in the upcoming Heffel spring auction on May 22, 2025 (CNW Group/Heffel Fine Art Auction House)

Featured in the auction are three treasured masterpiece canvases by renowned Group of Seven artists Lawren Harris, Franklin Carmichael and Arthur Lismer, consigned from the prestigious University Club of Toronto. These important paintings, which have adorned the walls of the historic private club for generations, reflect not only the profound influence of the Group on our cultural legacy but also their enduring relevance and appeal in today's market. With exceptional provenance, rich documentation and an extensive international exhibition history rarely seen on the public market, these works offer collectors a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to acquire works from Canada's most iconic artist collective.

"These extraordinary artworks are part of our cultural DNA," says David Heffel, President of Heffel Fine Art Auction House. "At a time when Canadians are reflecting on what makes our country unique, this collection offers a powerful reminder of the creativity, spirit and identity that define us."

Highlights from the Heffel Auction

Leading the Canadian, Impressionist & Modern Art session is Lawren Harris 's breathtaking Northern Lake , a masterpiece from the Group of Seven period. This stunning 1926 canvas, which won a gold medal at the 1926 Sesqui-Centennial Exposition in Philadelphia , was also featured in the prestigious Musée du Jeu de Paume exhibition in Paris in 1927, among many other notable shows and publications. Consigned from the esteemed University Club of Toronto , this work is a remarkable example of Harris's mastery of light and form (est. $2,000,000 – 3,000,000).

Shining bright in the Heffel auction is an exceptional 1952 canvas by Jean Paul Riopelle, Sans titre, which radiates with the intensity and energy that define the artist's most sought-after period. The monumental painting has traveled globally throughout its lifetime and is among Riopelle's very best examples. Another highlight in the auction is a small but mighty Riopelle canvas, Sans titre from 1950, a pivotal moment in his storied career, consigned from an important UK collection (est. $1,000,000 – 1,500,000).

Also featured in the sale are three stunning oil paintings by the legendary Tom Thomson, including the widely exhibited Autumn, Algonquin Park (est. $1,000,000 – 1,200,000), Canoe Lake, Algonquin Park (est. $800,000 – 1,000,000), and Dawn on Round Lake (Kawawaymog Lake) (est. $700,000 – 900,000). Thomson forever transformed the way we perceive and celebrate the Canadian landscape, and these works reflect his lasting impact on the art world.

A.Y. Jackson's dramatic Night on the Skeena River (est. $800,000 – $1,000,000) is widely regarded as one of the most important canvases from his period painting with the Group of Seven, an era marked by some of the strongest and most adventurous work of his career.

Franklin Carmichael's Leaf Pattern, consigned from the University Club of Toronto, is arguably the finest example by the artist to ever come to market. This highly celebrated and widely exhibited canvas, which has been in the Club's collection since it was gifted to them in 1947, exemplifies Carmichael's ability to capture the landscape with vibrant colours, dynamism and intricate detail (est. $700,000 – 900,000).

Major works anchoring the Post-War & Contemporary Art session include important paintings by leading Canadian artists, such as Private School by Christopher Pratt, a luminous and contemplative large-scale canvas (est. $150,000 – 200,000); Composition by Marcelle Ferron, a striking circa 1960 example of her bold abstraction (est. $150,000 – 250,000); and Septimale (est. $200,000 – 250,000), one of two mesmerizing works on offer by Claude Tousignant, with his signature concentric forms rendered in vibrant hues.

Seven works by globally renowned artist Emily Carr are led by Shoreline, a circa 1936 canvas. Her paintings are among the rarest treasures in Canadian art, and this captivating seascape beautifully captures the raw energy of the Pacific coast. Consigned from a prestigious private collection, the work exemplifies Carr's deep connection to the landscape, making it a standout in the current market (est. $750,000 – 850,000).

A colourful 1951 canvas by Paul-Émile Borduas, painted as the artist embraced a new visual language, is a highlight in the sale. With its energetic brushwork and striking palette, Composition reflects Borduas's bold shift towards pure abstraction and his lasting impact on the Automatist movement and Canadian art (est. $550,000 – 650,000).

A key work in the Heffel spring catalogue is Arthur Lismer's McGregor Bay Islands, a stunning canvas that has been widely exhibited and is considered one of his most important examples. This iconic painting, consigned from the University Club of Toronto, is the epitome of a Group of Seven masterpiece, showcasing Lismer's exceptional skill in capturing the essence of Canada's landscape (est. $600,000 – 800,000).

's , a stunning canvas that has been widely exhibited and is considered one of his most important examples. This iconic painting, consigned from the University Club of , is the epitome of a Group of Seven masterpiece, showcasing Lismer's exceptional skill in capturing the essence of landscape (est. – 800,000). Exceptional artworks have been once again entrusted to Heffel from important collections such as the Barbeau Owen Foundation and the Estate of Dr. Luigi Rossi . Significant works by celebrated Indigenous artists such as Daphne Odjig and Alex Janvier highlight the works from the Rossi collection, and a dynamic group of paintings by beloved West Coast painter E.J. Hughes are on offer from the Barbeau Owen Foundation. Heffel has a long history of placing significant works from estates and organizations into the hands of other passionate collectors, ensuring their continued legacy.

"The masterpieces in this sale reflect what defines us as Canadians and are a powerful tribute to the strength, depth and global relevance of Canadian art," says Robert Heffel, Vice-President of Heffel Fine Art Auction House. "From the walls of historic institutions like the University Club of Toronto to the homes of visionary private collectors, these exceptional works by Canadian artists have shaped our national narrative, and we are incredibly honoured to help them shine on the world stage."

Heffel Spring Auction Schedule

To give collectors and enthusiasts from across Canada an opportunity to view these works, the collection is being previewed in four cities leading up to the auction and through virtual gallery tours.

Calgary : March 27 – 30, Heffel Gallery (220 Manning Road NE, Unit 1080)

– 30, Heffel Gallery (220 Manning Road NE, Unit 1080) Vancouver : April 10 – 17, Heffel Gallery (2247 Granville Street)

April 10 – 17, Heffel Gallery (2247 Granville Street) Montreal : May 1 – 5, Heffel Gallery (1840 Sherbrooke Street W)

May 1 – 5, Heffel Gallery (1840 Sherbrooke Street W) Toronto : May 13 – 21, Heffel Gallery (13 Hazelton Avenue)

The two-session auction will take place on Thursday, May 22 in Toronto. In addition to in-person bidding, the sale will be broadcast live at Heffel.com and several remote bidding options will be available.

5:00 pm ET — Post-War & Contemporary Art

— 7:00 pm ET — Canadian, Impressionist & Modern Art

For further details about this exciting auction and to explore the online catalogues, please visit www.heffel.com or contact Heffel's specialists.

About Heffel Fine Art Auction House

Since 1978, Heffel has connected passionate collectors across the world with outstanding works of art, with sales approaching $1 billion. Heffel is renowned for its expertise in effectively managing and handling estates, serving as trusted experts for navigating the complexities of art collections inherited from estates with precision and care. With facilities in Toronto, Vancouver, Montreal and Calgary, Heffel has the most experienced team of fine art specialists in Canada and provides premium client service to both sellers and buyers internationally.

