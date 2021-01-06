Potential Regional Assessment of the St. Lawrence River Area -- Virtual Information Sessions and Engagement Activities

OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 6, 2021 /CNW/ - The Impact Assessment Agency of Canada (the Agency) invites the public and Indigenous peoples to participate in virtual information sessions and other upcoming engagement activities related to the Potential Regional Assessment of the St. Lawrence River Area, located in Quebec.

In July 2020, the Mohawk Council of Kahnawà:ke wrote to the Minister of Environment and Climate Change to request a regional assessment of the St. Lawrence River area. The Minister determined more information and engagement are needed before he can decide whether to proceed with a regional assessment.

The Agency will host virtual information sessions to provide background information on regional assessments and give participants the chance to ask questions to Agency staff. The sessions will include initial discussions on whether there is a need for a regional assessment of the St. Lawrence River area, as well as the potential nature, objectives and outcomes of the assessment if it proceeds.

In addition to the virtual information sessions, the Agency will organize engagement activities with individuals, Indigenous peoples, and organizations that wish to participate in focused discussions on the potential regional assessment.

Feedback on the potential regional assessment can also be submitted online by visiting the project home page on the Canadian Impact Assessment Registry (reference number 80913). All input received will be published online.

Written comments, in either official language, can be submitted until April 6, 2021.

The Agency recognizes it is more challenging to undertake meaningful public and Indigenous engagement in light of the circumstances arising from COVID-19. The Agency continues to assess the situation, adjust consultation activities and provide flexibility as needed in order to prioritize the health and safety of all Canadians and conduct meaningful engagement with interested groups.

