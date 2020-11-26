Potential Regional Assessment of the St. Lawrence River Area - Participant Funding Available

OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 26, 2020 /CNW/ - Funding provided by the Impact Assessment Agency of Canada (the Agency) is now available to help the public and Indigenous peoples participate in the Potential Regional Assessment of the St. Lawrence River Area, located in Quebec.

In July 2020, the Mohawk Council of Kahnawà:ke wrote to the Minister of Environment and Climate Change to request a regional assessment of the St. Lawrence River area. The Minister determined more information and engagement is needed before he can decide whether to proceed with a regional assessment.

Funding is available for eligible individuals and groups to assist their participation in engagement activities related to the potential regional assessment, including workshops and meetings. These activities will include discussions on whether there is a need for a regional assessment of the St. Lawrence River area, and its potential nature, objectives and outcomes.

Applications received by December 16, 2020, will be considered.

The Agency recognizes it is more challenging to undertake meaningful public engagement and Indigenous consultation in light of the circumstances arising from COVID-19. The Agency continues to assess the situation, adjust consultation activities and provide flexibility as needed in order to prioritize the health and safety of all Canadians and conduct meaningful engagement with interested groups.

To apply for funding, please contact the Participant Funding Program to request an application form by writing to [email protected], or by calling 1-866-582-1884. For more information about the funding process, please visit the Funding Programs website.

Recipients and the amount of funding allocated will be posted to the project's webpage on the Canadian Impact Assessment Registry website (reference number 80913). The Agency will also announce the start of engagement activities at a later date.

