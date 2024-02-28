MONTREAL, Feb. 28, 2024 /CNW/ - The Montreal Port Authority (MPA) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with Contrecoeur Terminal Constructors General Partnership (CTCGP), formed by firms Pomerleau and Aecon, that will assist the MPA in the design of the in-water works for its Contrecœur expansion project through a progressive design-build ("progressive DB") approach.

Photo caption: From left to right, Thomas Clochard, Executive Vice President, Civil & Nuclear, Aecon Group Inc.; Julie Gascon, President and Chief Executive Officer, Montreal Port Authority; Philippe Adam, President and Chief Executive Officer, Pomerleau. (CNW Group/Port de Montréal)

Last October, the MPA stated that it would be using a hybrid approach for the design and construction of its expansion project. In this approach, land side works will be carried out by a private partner, while in-water works (including dock construction and dredging) will be undertaken by the MPA with partner support. Accordingly, in the last few days, the MPA reached an agreement with CTCGP on developing the design aspect of the project.

Progressive development model

Under the collaborative DB approach, the contractor (in this case, CTCGP) and the master builder (the MPA) will work closely together throughout the project's development phase to finalize the design and arrive at an estimated schedule and cost for the project works. This approach, increasingly used for major infrastructure projects, offers advantages in terms of efficiency and coordination, while providing greater predictability and risk management for all parties, particularly in terms of costs and deadlines. CTCGP was chosen for the expertise and experience of its partners in infrastructure and transportation, as well as in collaborative DB-type approaches.

Quotations

"We are very pleased to announce this partnership with Pomerleau and Aecon through CTCGP for planning the in-water works for our Contrecœur expansion project. The close working relationship between these two renowned companies, combined with our innovative progressive design-build approach, strengthens our commitment to the efficiency, coordination and success of this future-oriented project. We look forward to delivering on this ambitious vision for the future of Canada's supply chains, and better serving our businesses and our community," said Julie Gascon, President and Chief Executive Officer of the MPA.

"We are proud to be a part of the Port of Montreal's expansion project in Contrecoeur, which will enable the MPA to realize its innovative vision for the country's shipping industry. We applaud the use of the progressive design-build model, which prioritizes transparency and teamwork between prime contractor and designer and ensures better planning and sound risk management. Together with the MPA team and our partners, we will leverage our know-how and experience in creating world-class port infrastructures," said Philippe Adam, President and CEO of Pomerleau.

"The in-water works are an important component of delivering the new Contrecœur terminal—providing increased capacity to the largest container port in Eastern Canada and supporting continued economic growth in Québec and Canada," said Jean-Louis Servranckx, President and Chief Executive Officer, Aecon Group Inc. "We look forward to bringing our experience working under collaborative delivery models and building complex civil infrastructure to deliver this vital project with our client and partner."

"The Port of Montreal plays a key role to ensure Canadians have access to the goods they need, when they need them, at affordable prices. Our investment in this project is going to strengthen our supply chain and I'm pleased with this important milestone," said the Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Transport and Quebec Lieutenant.

"Throughout history, Quebec's economic development and the development of our St. Lawrence River have been inextricably linked. Our government firmly believes in this, which is why we have invested over $130 million in the Port of Montreal's Contrecœur terminal. We applaud the Port's progress and will continue to support its activities," said Geneviève Guilbaut, Deputy Premier of Quebec and Minister of Transport and Sustainable Mobility.

A project for the future

In view of anticipated growth in the container sector, the Port of Montreal is reaching this new milestone in its expansion project where it will build a new container terminal in the municipality of Contrecœur. Connected to major rail lines and highways, this new terminal will eventually represent an additional annual capacity equal to 60% of the containers currently handled in Montreal, to meet the needs of importers, exporters and consumers in Quebec and Eastern Canada.

Of strategic importance to the future of Canada's supply chains, the project received a favourable decision statement in 2021 from Canada's Minister of the Environment and Climate Change. The project is financially supported by the Government of Canada ($150 million) and the Government of Quebec ($130 million).

Next steps

Project design with CTCGP, along with assessment of cost and schedule, will take place over the next 12 months. At the end of this phase, the MPA aims to award the dock construction and dredging project works based on its procurement processes, and will present an updated implementation schedule.

Planning for the land-based works is also taking place currently. By the summer of 2024, the MPA will launch an international request for proposals to select a private partner to build the land side component of the terminal (container yard, buildings, public utilities, and rail connection). This private partner will also operate and maintain the terminal under a DBFOM (design, build, finance, operate and maintain) approach. A schedule for land-based works is also expected to be released once the outcome of the request for proposals is known, again within the next 12 months or so.

At the same time, the MPA is working on the compensation plans, follow-up programs and mitigation measures required to meet the conditions of the favourable decision statement received for the project. Developed with the help of experts, compensation plans and follow-up programs are forwarded to the Impact Assessment Agency of Canada (IAAC) once finalized and then shared with the public, in accordance with the established procedure.

About the Port of Montreal's Contrecœur expansion

Located in an industrial zone, the Contrecœur land reserve was acquired 30+ years ago by the Montreal Port Authority and has been the focus of careful collaborative planning to support the development of the supply chain in Quebec and Eastern Canada. With the support of the Canada Infrastructure Bank, the Government of Canada and the Government of Quebec, the Port of Montreal and its partners plan to develop a new state-of-the-art container terminal able to handle up to 1.15 million containers (TEUs). Advantageously located in the core of the largest pool of consumers, importers and exporters in Quebec and Eastern Canada, close to major rail and road routes, the Port of Montreal's Contrecœur expansion will consolidate local strengths to effectively meet future needs. This project will strengthen the world-class logistics centre in the heart of the St. Lawrence Valley.

About the Port of Montreal

Operated by the Montreal Port Authority (MPA), the Port of Montreal is the largest container port in Eastern Canada and a diversified transshipment centre that handles all types of goods: containerized and non-containerized cargo, liquid bulk and dry bulk. The only container port in Quebec, it is a destination port served by the largest shipping lines in the world. It is also an intermodal hub with a service offering that is unique in North America, featuring its own rail network directly dockside connected to Canada's two national rail networks. The MPA also operates a Cruise Terminal and a Port Centre.

The MPA factors economic, social and environmental components into its corporate initiatives. This commitment is governed by a sustainable development policy whose guiding principles focus on involvement, cooperation and accountability. Port activity supports 590 000 jobs and generates $93.5 billion in economic benefits annually.

About Pomerleau

Pomerleau is one of Canada's largest construction companies, with over $4,4 billion in revenues in 2022. The company delivers buildings, civil and infrastructure works, and major projects using alternative models. With its research and development lab, Pomerleau integrates innovation into more than 70% of its projects and constructs sustainably to build the living environments of tomorrow. Its subsidiary, Borea, executes 50% of the country's renewable construction projects, and ITC Construction Group, acquired by Pomerleau in 2022, is the largest residential construction company in the West. Pomerleau also owns Pomerleau Capital, a subsidiary specializing in private infrastructure investment and financing. Founded over 60 years ago, Pomerleau has approximately 5,000 employees on over 200 sites from coast to coast. The company has been recognized as one of Canada's Top 100 Employers since 2020 and one of Deloitte's Best Managed Companies. www.pomerleau.ca.

About Aecon

Aecon Group Inc. (TSX: ARE) is a national Canadian construction and infrastructure development company with global experience. Aecon delivers integrated solutions to private and public-sector clients through its Construction segment in the Civil, Urban Transportation, Nuclear, Utility and Industrial sectors, and provides project development, financing, investment and management services through its Concessions segment. Join our online community on X, LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram @AeconGroupInc.

SOURCE Port de Montréal

For further information: Port of Montreal, Renée Larouche, Director of Communications, [email protected], 514 531-2410; Pomerleau, Jean-Philippe Lepage, Director, Public Relations and Marketing, [email protected], 514 260-1819; Aecon, Diane Rivard, Senior Advisor, Communications, [email protected], 438 341-9302